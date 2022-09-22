Sports

FIFA President, Infantino, meets Okonjo-Iwuala

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

At the sidelines of the 77th  United Nations General Assembly, FIFA President Gianni Infantino met with Nigeria’s Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iwuala who is the Director General of World Trade Organisation.

According to FIFA website, both held discussions on a range of topics. Football’s role in unlocking global economic growth potential was among the topics on the agenda at the meeting.

They held discussion about the economic impact of football – and its role in unlocking global economic growth potential.

The FIFA World Cup is the main driver of FIFA’s income and therefore global investment source, which it distributes via the FIFA Forward programme.

By the end of 2022, since its inception in 2016, almost USD 3 billion will have been invested globally through FIFA Forward.

Through FIFA Forward, FIFA offers tailor-made support for football development to create more investment opportunities, more oversight, more impact and ultimately, more growth. President Infantino provided an update on a number of FIFA Forward projects.

The subjects of the continued enhancement of women’s economic empowerment – and the role that football can play within that process – and FIFA’s role within the global sustainability movement, were also of keen interest to both parties and were discussed.

The WTO regulates and facilitates international trade and is the world’s largest international economic organisation. It has 164 member states, representing over 98 per cent of global trade and global GDP.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Kenyan, Ethiopian athlete win 2021 edition

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Kenya’s Emmanuel Naibei and Meseret Dinke have emerged winners of the 2021 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon. Nabei on Saturday returned a time of 2hrs 15 mins 01 sec (official) to claim the top prize of 30,000 USD.     While the winning time falls short of the course record of 2:10:23 […]
Sports

Eagles first cap excites’ Terem Moffi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lorient forward Terem Moffi admits he was left “speechless” when he joined up with the Nigeria squad for the first time in June. His debut in a friendly against Cameroon came after a breakthrough campaign in Ligue 1, which saw him score 14 league goals in his first season in France. “It’s been very surreal […]
Sports

Report: Man Utd, Dortmund agree Jadon Sancho deal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United and Germany’s Borussia Dortmund have agreed terms for the transfer of  England star Jadon Sancho in an £80million deal. United have agreed a deal in principle with the German side to sign Sancho for £75m – plus an extra £5m in add-ons. Sancho currently with England preparing for Tuesday’s Euro 2020 last 16 clash with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica