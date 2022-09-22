FIFA President, Infantino, meets Okonjo-Iwuala

At the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly, FIFA President Gianni Infantino met with Nigeria’s Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iwuala who is the Director General of World Trade Organisation.

According to FIFA website, both held discussions on a range of topics. Football’s role in unlocking global economic growth potential was among the topics on the agenda at the meeting.

The FIFA World Cup is the main driver of FIFA’s income and therefore global investment source, which it distributes via the FIFA Forward programme.

By the end of 2022, since its inception in 2016, almost USD 3 billion will have been invested globally through FIFA Forward.

Through FIFA Forward, FIFA offers tailor-made support for football development to create more investment opportunities, more oversight, more impact and ultimately, more growth. President Infantino provided an update on a number of FIFA Forward projects.

The subjects of the continued enhancement of women’s economic empowerment – and the role that football can play within that process – and FIFA’s role within the global sustainability movement, were also of keen interest to both parties and were discussed.

The WTO regulates and facilitates international trade and is the world’s largest international economic organisation. It has 164 member states, representing over 98 per cent of global trade and global GDP.

