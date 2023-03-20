FIFA President, Infantino, rains encomiums on late Ismaila Mabo

President of world football-governing body, FIFA Mr. Gianni Infantino has described the former Super Falcons’ Head Coach, Ismaila Mabo who died recently as “one of the best coaches of his generation.”

In a letter of condolence that he personally signed and addressed to President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau on March 20, 2023, Infantino expressed, on behalf of the international football community, FIFA’s deepest sympathy to the NFF, family, friends and loved ones on the passing of the titan.

“I would like to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the passing of the former women’s national team coach, Mabo Ismaila. Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss. Former international player with regular appearances in the senior national team, he notably defended the colours of Mighty Jets FC in the late 1960s and 1970s.

“As a coach, Mabo Ismaila led the senior women national team, the Super Falcons, to the quarter finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 1999, to two Olympic Football Tournaments in 2000 and 2004, as well as to the 1998 and 2000 women’s Africa Cup of Nations titles.

“Considered as one of the best coaches of his generation, inspiration to younger generations of coaches, having contributed to the growth of women’s football in the country and around the world, his legacy and achievements, and in particular his personality, his loyalty and his human qualities will not be forgotten and he will be truly missed.”

