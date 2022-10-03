FIFA President mourns 174 people killed in stadium stampede in Indonesia

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, has described the incident at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia, as a dark day for football.

The tragedy that claimed the lives of 174 people was as a result of a stampede after police fired tear gas in the air to disperse angry fans who invaded the pitch after Persebaya Surabaya beat Arema FC in East Java on Saturday.

The East Java Police Chief, Nico Afinta, hadalsoconfirmedthatmore than 300people were hurt andtaken to nearby hospitals, however some died on the way.

Infantino said, “The football world is in a state of shock following the tragic incidents that have taken place in Indonesia at the end of the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium.

“This is a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension. I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following this tragic incident.”

FIFA, the international football governing body, bans tear gas at football stadiums.

“Together with FIFA and the global football community, all our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, those who have been injured, together with the people of theRepublicof Indonesia, theAsian Football Confederation, the Indonesian Football Association, and the Indonesian Football League, at this difficult time.” Infantino added.

