FIFA president tests positive for coronavirus

“FIFA president Gianni Infantino has received confirmation today that he has tested positive for coronavirus,” a statement said. “The FIFA president, who has reported mild symptoms, has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for 10 days. “All people who came into contact with the FIFA president during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps. “FIFA sincerely wishes president Infantino a speedy recovery.” Infantino is in his second term as FIFA president, having won re-election in June last year. The former UEFA general secretary first took office in February 2016. Infantino has spoken recently of his determination to make sure the 2022 World Cup in Qatar takes place with fans attending, despite the coronavirus pandemic forcing domestic competitions to continue to restrict the number of supporters going to stadiums or banning them entirely. “I cannot imagine the Qatar 2022 World Cup without fans because playing a competition the size of the World Cup without spectators is almost no point in having, causing us big issues, and there is no doubt that the next World Cup will definitely be held in Qatar,” he said.
Minister pays tribute to Oyewole, Ukaigwe
The death of the former Chairman of Shooting Stars Football Club of Ibadan Chief Bode Oyewole and former board member of the Women Football League Ms. Henrietta Ukaigwe has been described as huge loss to Nigerian Football, their families, the Nigerian Union of Journalists and the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria. According to a statement […]
Chukwueze, Nwakali to maintain dazzling start to LaLiga campaign
Super Eagles players, Samuel Chukwueze and Kelechi Nwakali will be on parade for their respective clubs this weekend as StarTimes brings all the live actions of LaLiga matches. Chukwueze will lead Villarreal in their La Liga fixture against Eibar on Saturday at 3 pm, while Nwakali’s newly-promoted Huesca will face Cadiz on Sunday also at […]
Bekele to miss London Marathon due to injury
Kenenisa Bekele’s muchanticipated London Marathon duel with Eliud Kipchoge is off after the Ethiopian pulled out with a calf injury. Bekele, 38, was just two seconds short of Kipchoge’s world record when he won the Berlin Marathon last year. “I am very disappointed,” said Bekele. “I picked up a niggle in my left calf after […]
