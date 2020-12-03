Sports

FIFA probes NFF over Delta FA crisis

Following the petition to FIFA on Nigeria Football Federation’s interference on the Delta FA elections won by Edema Fuludu as Chairman and Victor Ikpeba as Vice chairman respectively, FIFA has written the NFF questioning its alleged interference This followed the Normalization committee the football body came up with to conduct another election that has brought a factional Delta State Football Association,. Authoritative sources said the NFF is preparing a defence of a supposed suspension given to the chairman Edema Fuludu while he was Acting Chairman among other issues.

“The leeter has been with the NFF but they are keeping quiet. Truth will be out soon,” our source said. In a reaction, Fuludu said he was unshaken by all the antics of the NFF. “The NFF created this crisis. Why did they set up a Normalization committee? Why did they start and stopped the formal set up of Arbitration as requested by the South South FA Chairmen on non-recognition of the FA as led by Edema Fuludu after the 13th July 2019 Elections. Facts are sacrosanct. The lies they are planning as defence will not work.

