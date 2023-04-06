FIFA Ranking: Morocco’s Atlas Lions are Africa’s number one

…as Nigeria tumbles

Morocco’s huge investment in sports continue to yield dividends as the Atlas Lions are now ranked as the best in Africa.

In the FIFA ranking released on Thursday, Morocco maintained their 11th position in the world, but are the best in Africa.

The country with arguably the best sporting facilities in Africa is bidding the host the continent’s premier sports competition, the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025.

In global ranking, Morocco with 1677.79 points, come ahead of Switzerland, the US, Germany, Mexico, and Uruguay.

The Atlas Lions also maintain their continental position as the best ranked African football team.

Senegal is the second-best football team on the continent, followed by Tunisia and Algeria.

The Atlas Lions’ ranking continues to recognize Morocco’s brilliant and uplifting performances during the 2022 World Cup, where the Atlas Lions stole the show by becoming the first African and Arab team to reach the tournament’s semi-finals.

FIFA is among the international organisations that continue to reminisce about the Atlas Lions’ historic performances in Qatar.

The Moroccan team defeated Brazil 2-1 last month, becoming the first Arab team and only the second African team to ever do so. They also maintained a goalless draw in the game against Peru.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles came tumbling down the ladder in the FIFA ranking. They are now number 40 in the world, falling down five steps from the previous 35th position three months ago.

Worst still, they have fallen out of top five in Africa, occupying the sixth position.

Their crash may not be unconnected with the home defeat inflicted on the team by far lesser ranked Guinea Bissau in Abuja last month.

Weight of opposition and the status of matches add values to the ranking of the respective teams.

In the past three rankings released, Nigeria had been on steady decline. They dropped from 32 in last year’s ranking to 35 in October and now 40.

Although they managed a penalty-kick assisted away win over the lowly Guinea Bissau, it did little to influence the Super Eagles’ ranking.

Prior to the face-saving win in Bissau, the Nigerian team had gone on a five match losing streak – the first time in 42 years.

Like this: Like Loading...