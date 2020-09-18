FIFA rankings: Eagles breaks into top 30 since 2013

Sports

Nigeria have climbed to the 29th position in the latest FIFA rankings released by the world governing body on Thursday. The Super Eagles garnered 1493 points, same as the points acquired in the last edition released in March which ranked the West Africans 31st.

That is the first time the Eagles will make the Top 30 since winning the African Cup of Nations in 2013. Nigeria are third in Africa behind 2019 Africa Cup of Nations runner-up, Senegal, who have 1555 points and Tunisia [1506] while Algeria and Morocco are placed fourth and fifth respectively.

The West Africans last played a competitive game in November, during an Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers outing against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho. The three-time African champions defeated the sides 2-1 and 4-1 respectively to top Group L with six points.

Nigeria were scheduled to take on Sierra Leone in an AFCON qualifying game in March but the outbreak of the coronavirus forced the match to be postponed. The game has now been scheduled for November 9 and the Super Eagles have lined up two friendly games in preparation for the encounter. The West Africans will square off against Ivory Coast before they take on Tunisia on October 8 and 10 respectively. Nigeria’s best ranking was in April 1994 when they reached the 5th position following their success at the Africa Cup of Nations where they emerged as champions for the second time in their history.

