FIFA rankings: Eagles rated above Black Stars, finish 35th in 2022

Contrary to the report that has going on in certain sections of the media, the world football governing body, FIFA, has finally released its ranking for the year 2022. The official ranking was released on Thursday morning and Nigeria’s Super Eagles are placed 35th in the world and 5th in Africa despite its World Cup absence.

The Black Stars of Ghana, who knocked out Nigeria in the playoff round of the World Cup, were unable to displace the 2013 African Cup of Nations champions in the top five teams in the continent. Morocco (+11) is the highestranked African team and has climbed into 11th place worldwide following their heroics at the World Cup. It is the highest rank by an African nation since Egypt were ninth in 2010. African champions the Teranga Lions of Senegal, Carthage Eagles of Tunisia and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon completed the African top five countries.

 

