FIFA rankings: Falcons drop one spot globally, remain first in Africa

The Super Falcons of Nigeria dropped from 37th to 38th position in the latest FIFA rankings.

The minor drop is coming two months after the impressive outing of Nigeria’s female national team at the Turkish Cup.

According to the rankings released on Friday, the nine-time African champions retained the number one position in Africa.

Cameroon occupy the second position while Banyana Bayana of South Africa are third in Africa.

The top 10 countries in Africa are Ghana (4th), Cote D’Ivoire (5th), Equatorial Guinea (6th), Tunisia (7th), Morocco (8th), Mali (9th) and Algeria (10th).

The US maintained the number one position in the world.

The top 10 countries are the US (1), Germany (2), Netherlands (3), France 4), Sweden (5), England (6), Brazil (7), Canada (8), Australia (9), and People’s Republic of Korea (10).

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola women’s world rankings will be published on June 25.

Like this: Like Loading...