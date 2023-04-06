FIFA Rankings Free fall for Nigeria

It was a freefall for Nigeria in the latest FIFA World Rankings with the Super Eagles dropping five places to 40th in the whole as against the 35th position the team occupied during the last rankings. The Super Eagles played two matches in the month under review losing 1-0 to Guinea Bissau in Abuja before labouring to a 1-0 away victory against the same opponent in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. According to the new rankings, six years after last topping the World Ranking, Argentina (1st, plus 1) are once again at the summit of world football.

Recent friendly wins against Panama (2-0) and Curaçao (7-0) helped the world champions dethrone Brazil (3rd, minus 2), who paid a high price for defeat in their friendly against Morocco (2-1). Not only did A Seleçao surrender top spot, but they also saw France (2nd, plus 1) move ahead of them. Les Bleus’ ascent to second is down to back-to-back wins in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying against the Netherlands (4-0) and Republic of Ireland (1-0). Outside the leading trio, there were no other movers among the Top 10. Belgium (4th, -) remain just outside the podium places, closely followed by England (5th, -).

In fact, the swapping of places by Senegal (18th, plus 1) and Denmark (19th, minus 1) were the only other notable changes in the Top 20. Further down the Ranking, however, there has been no shortage of movement, with the strides made by Serbia (25th, plus 4), Algeria (34th, plus 6), Egypt (35th, plus 4), and Scotland (36th , plus 6) among the most significant. No less impressive is the progress of Romania (46th, plus 6) and Canada (47th, plus 6), who move into the Top 50 at the expense of Mali (53rd, minus 8) and Saudi Arabia (54th, minus 5). However, the most improved side in this edition are Central African Republic (122nd, plus 10). By twice beating Madagascar, at the time ranked 30 places above them, Les Fauves du Bas-Oubangui rose 10 places in the global standings, outperforming other notable movers such as Namibia (106th, plus 7), Malaysia (138th, plus 7) and The Gambia (120th, plus 6).

