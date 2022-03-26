FIFA rankings: Super Falcons step up two places

The qualification of Nigeria’s Super Falcons to the 2022 African Women Cup of Nations have yielded more results as they moved up in the FIFA rankings. The nine-time African champions subdued the threat of Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire to secure their place in the biennial competition. The latest ranking released on Friday afternoon by the world soccer ruling body placed Super Falcons in the 39th position against 41st they were in December 2021. The African champions garnered 1587.06 to move up two places and remained the top-ranked team in the continent. Apart from Nigeria, no African team is in the top 50, the closest to Super Falcons is Indomitable Lioness of Cameroon and they are placed 52nd.

African Top

1. Nigeria

2. Cameroon

3. Ghana

4. South Africa

5. Ivory Coast

6. Tunisia

7. Morocco

8. Algeria

9. Mali

10. Senegal.

