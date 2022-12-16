FIFA Rejects Ukrainian President’s Request To Speak At Qatar 2022 Final

World football governing body, FIFA, has reportedly declined Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s request to share a message on World Peace before the beginning of the World Cup final on December 18 in Qatar.

CNN reports that Zelenskyy’s office offered an appearance via video link to share a message on peace before the final between Argentina and France.

But the football governing body, however, declined the request.

“We thought FIFA wanted to use its platform for the greater good,” the report quoted a Ukrainian source as saying.

However, the talks with the FIFA officials are still going on, the report added.

This is not the first time actor-turned-politician Zelenskyy has tried to use an event to share his peace message.

Zelensky addressed major events worldwide since the start of Russia’s ‘special military operation’ in late February, speaking through a video link during the G20 summit, the Grammys, and the Cannes Film Festival.

He also delivered remarks to legislators in leading western countries.

Meanwhile, Russia launched at least 80 new missile strikes at Ukraine, hitting its energy infrastructure. The latest strikes also caused civilian victims in the city of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, according to AFP reports.

