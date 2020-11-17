Sports

FIFA requests better visuals for VAR offside decisions

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Technology companies have been asked to come up with better visuals around marginal offside calls by world governing body FIFA.
Firms will be sent datasets of different offside incidents and asked to present solutions to FIFA’s Working Group for Innovation Excellence, reports Sky Sports.
The lines used to demonstrate marginal offside calls currently often leave viewers and even pundits confused as to what the correct decision should be, and FIFA clearly hopes a new system can provide greater clarity.
In a separate but related development, three firms are interested in working on the next phase of developing semi-automated technology to assist referees and VARs with the review process on offside decisions.
FIFA said the next phase should take place “as early as possible next year” after delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The group also continues to work on “VAR light”, the aim of which is to create more affordable VAR systems for use at lower levels of the sport.
Offline testing of more cost-efficient technology was conducted by European football’s governing body UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation and the French football federation, FIFA said.
“Based on the discussions and the results of research and testing, a recommendation on the next steps to implement the VAR “light” concept in the world of football will now be presented within FIFA and the IFAB,” a FIFA statement read.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Glory seekers eye Foxes, Spurs’ scalps

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Match Day 1 action of the new Premier League session continues today with two mouth-watering ties – newly promoted West Brom hosting Leicester at The Hawthorns and Tottenham Hotspurs hosting Everton in the standout game of the weekend.   For millions of Baggies’ fans this afternoon’s clash with the 2016 Champions is a dream come […]
Sports

FCTFA Chair celebrates first anniversary

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

F ederal Capital Territory Football Association (FCTFA) Chairman, Adam Mohammed Mouktar has said he was committed to making football in Abuja and its environs a model to follow in the country as he celebrates his first year in office.     Elected June 20, 2019, Mouktar has brought his magic wand to bear with some […]
Sports

JUST IN: Bolt tests positive for COVID-19 days after celebrating 34th birthday

Posted on Author Reporter

  Charles Adebayo Former sprinter, Usain Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus just days after partying with guests, including England star Raheem Sterling, for his 34th birthday in Jamaica, according to reports in the country. Nationwide90fm, a radio station in Jamaica, reports that the greatest sprinter of all time has contracted the disease and will […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: