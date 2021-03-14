Sports

FIFA Seat: Ogba congratulates Amaju Pinnick

Former Delta State Commissioner for Sports, Solomon Ogba, has sent out a congratulatory message to the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, who on Friday was elected into the FIFA Council – the highest decision making organ in world football.

 

Ogba described Pinnick’s victory as a very special one for all Nigerians; especially Deltans who have watched the meteoric rise of the astute sports administrator over the years.

The former President of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria said he is confident Pinnick will perform creditably well in his new office having done so in the past years in similar capacities.

