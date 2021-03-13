Sports

FIFA Seat: Ogba congratulates Amaju Pinnick

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Delta State Commissioner for Sports, Solomon Ogba, has sent out a congratulatory message to the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, who on Friday was elected into the FIFA Council – the highest decision-making organ in world football.

Ogba described Pinnick’s victory as a very special one for all Nigerians; especially Deltans who have watched the meteoric rise of the astute sports administrator over the years.

The former President of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria said he is confident Pinnick will perform creditably well in his new office having done so in the past years in similar capacities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Sportsville award to come live on YouTube

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Organizers of the maiden Sportsville award have disclosed that the ceremony billed for January 30 in Lagos would be live on YouTube.   The organizers in a statement said given the very difficult time the world is passing through no thanks to Covid-19, not too many guests would be admitted into the venue. “As a […]
Sports

Line judge hit by Djokovic at US Open receives abuse on social media

Posted on Author Reporter

  The lineswoman who was hit in the throat by a ball from Novak Djokovic, leading to his ejection from the US Open, may return to work by the end of the event. The line umpire has faced abuse on social media since their encounter and she is being monitored by the tournament doctor in her […]
Sports

UEFA League: Man Utd last-16 hopes in peril with PSG loss, Giroud hits four for Chelsea

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United missed the chance to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages with a game to spare as they lost to last year’s runners-up Paris St-Germain at Old Trafford. Neymar lashed home on the half-volley, after a Kylian Mbappe shot was blocked, to give the visitors the lead before United midfielder Fred was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica