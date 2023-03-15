Sports

FIFA show ‘complete disregard’ for national leagues – LaLiga

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

FIFA has shown “complete disregard” for the importance of national competitions, Spain’s LaLiga said after the world soccer governing body approved a 32-team Club World Cup as well as an expanded World Cup with 104 matches.

Ahead of its Congress in Kigali, Rwanda, FIFA on Tuesday announced that the 2026 World Cup will have 104 matches instead of the traditional 64 games due to the expanded format with 48 teams taking part.

The governing body also approved a 32-team Club World Cup which will be played every four years from June 2025.

“FIFA continues its malpractice of making unilateral decisions on the world football calendar, showing complete disregard for the importance of national championships, and the football community in general,” LaLiga said in a statement on Tuesday.

“FIFA completely neglects the economic damage these decisions inflict on leagues around the world. Leagues were not consulted about any of the changes presented today, especially about the new annual club competition…

“These decisions do not take into account the competitive, sporting and economic impact on national leagues, clubs and players, by further cramming an already overloaded schedule. FIFA only takes into account a small group of clubs and players…”

LaLiga added that it and other leagues in the World Leagues Forum (WLF), an organisation representing professional association football leagues, would “analyze FIFA’s decisions and decide on the most appropriate next steps”.

In December, the WLF criticised the announcement of a 32-team Club World Cup, saying it could have damaging consequences for the football economy and player welfare.

The revamped match calendars were approved by the FIFA Council, the main decision-making body of the world soccer organisation.

The FIFA Council has 37 members including president Gianni Infantino, 28 of which are elected by member associations. UEFA, which is Europe’s governing body, is also represented on the Council.

Reuters has approached FIFA for additional comment.

*Courtesy: Reuters

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Tokyo 2020: AIU suspends Okagbare

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

•AFN expresses ‘shock’   After a sample collected from the sprinter tested positive for human Growth Hormone, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AlU) has temporarily suspended Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria with immediate effect.   Growth Hormone is a nonspecified drug on the World Anti- Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List for 2021, and an adverse analytical test […]
Sports

Pace Sports plans big for HiFL 2021

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited has concluded plans to stage a very special edition of the Higher Institution Football League which enters its third edition in the fourth year. The 2020 edition did not take place due to the COVID- 19pandemicandtheyear witnessed the introduction of e-invitational as university students, alumni and fans took part […]
Sports

EPL: Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold, Jota fit for Watford game

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and forward Diogo Jota are expected to be available for Saturday’s Premier League game at Watford, manager Juergen Klopp said. Alexander-Arnold missed Liverpool’s Champions League win over Porto and the Premier League draw with Manchester City due to a muscle issue, while Jota sat out Portugal’s matches last week due […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica