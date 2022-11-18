Sports

FIFA tech promises faster, more accurate offside decisions in Qatar

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

VAR offside decisions will be quicker and more accurate at the World Cup after the introduction of new technology developed by FIFA over the last three years, referees chief Pierluigi Collina said on Friday.

The “semi-automatic offside technology” will rule on even the tightest offside decisions more quickly than under the previous system and a 3D animated rendering of the incident will be broadcast for fans in the stadium and on TV.

“(It) gives us the possibility to be faster and more accurate in terms of decisions about offside,” Collina told reporters in a briefing ahead of the tournament.

“Just to be clear, being faster does not mean we will have instantaneous assessment of offside. It will be less than now, certainly, but we cannot have an answer one-second, or basically live.

“One thing I want to underline is the final decision always belongs to the match official – on the VAR, the video assistant referee, on the field of play, to the referee.”

Twelve cameras in each stadium will track 29 points on the body of each player and a sensor inside the match ball will send data to the VAR operations room 500 times a second to allow a highly accurate assessment of when the pass was played.

The new technology has already been tried out at two FIFA tournaments and in test matches at all the stadiums hosting matches at the World Cup.

“We analysed the data and the outcome was very positive,” said Johannes Holzmueller, FIFA’s director of technology and innovation.

“It’s the most accurate supporting offside tool at the moment.”

Holzmueller said the previous offside technology would be available in Qatar but only as a back-up.

Collina said his team had briefed all 32 team coaches at two workshops and visited each of the team camps to reinforce their message to players.

Referees had been instructed to sanction anything that would endanger the health of another player with red cards, including elbows to the face, studs up tackles and dangerously high feet.

“Here are presented the best players in the world,” Collina said. “It would be a shame if some of these players would be unable to play because of an injury caused by an opponent.

“So the first message we went through was to protect the safety of the players. Something that may endanger the safety of an opponent, players and coaches should expect… a red card.”

Simulation, although less popular than before the advent of VAR, would continue to be punished, as would dissent, the Italian added.

Collina said FIFA were particularly keen to ensure as much playing time as possible so referees had been instructed to accurately time stoppages and add minutes to the end of a half.

“This is nothing new,” he said. “(At the last World Cup) in Russia, it became quite normal for the fourth official to show the board with seven, eight, nine minutes on it.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Ahmed Musa fit for Portugal tie

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa will be available for a high-profile friendly against Portugal later this month after he returned to action for his Turkish club in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Musa was a 76th-minute substitute for Sivasspor in a final group game at Slavia Praha of Czech Republic Thursday night. This was his […]
Sports

Diamond League: Thompson-Herah ends stellar season on a high

Posted on Author Reporter

  Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah finished off her golden year on a high when she won the 100 metres title in the season-ending Diamond League final in Zurich on Thursday. Thompson-Herah followed up her Olympic 100 and 200 metres double in Tokyo by coming within 0.05 seconds of Florence Griffith Joyner’s 33-year-old 100 metres world record […]
Sports

Wimbledon 2021: Djokovic to face Shapovalov in semis

Posted on Author Reporter

Defending champion Novak Djokovic had too much quality for Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics as he reached the Wimbledon semi-finals with a focused display. Djokovic, 34, was far from his best, but still won 6-3 6-4 6-4 against 29-year-old Fucsovics, who was contesting his first Grand Slam quarter-final, reports the BBC. The Serb will play 10th seed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica