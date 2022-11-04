Sports

FIFA tells World Cup nations to ‘focus on football’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

FIFA has written to all 32 teams competing at the World Cup to tell them the time has come to “focus on the football”.

The tournament, which starts in Qatar on November 20, has been surrounded by controversy, reports the BBC.

Human rights groups have complained about the treatment of foreign labourers in Qatar, and the number who have died there.

In February 2021, the Guardian said 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had died in Qatar since it won its World Cup bid.

The number is based on figures provided by the countries’ embassies in Qatar.

However, the Qatar government said the total was misleading, because not all the deaths recorded were of people working on World Cup-related projects.

The government said its accident records showed that between 2014 and 2020, there were 37 deaths among labourers at World Cup stadium construction sites, only three of which were “work-related”.

BBC Arabic has also gathered evidence which suggests Qatar’s government has under-reported deaths among foreign labourers.

England’s Football Association has backed calls for compensation to be awarded for “any injury or death related to any construction project” for the World Cup.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Lewandowski passes 600-goal mark in Barcelona win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Robert Lewandowski scored the 600th and 601st goals of his career as Barcelona enjoyed a routine win over Villarreal. Barca, who lost 3-1 at Real Madrid on Sunday, hit three goals in seven minutes at the end of the first half. Lewandowski grabbed his first when he collected Jordi Alba’s cross, spun and shot […]
Sports

WTT: Aruna progresses, battles Portuguese star in second round

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna remains the only surviving African player at the first official World Table Tennis (WTT) Tournament taking place in Doha after he defeated Indian national champion, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, 3-0 (11-7, 11-4, 11-8) to berth in the second round of the men’s singles. The way and manner the Nigerian dismissed the newly-crowned Indian national […]
Sports

EPL: Late Lacazette strike denies Palace three points

Posted on Author Reporter

  Alexandre Lacazette scored deep into injury time to rescue a point for Arsenal as club legend Patrick Vieira was denied a winning return with Crystal Palace. The Eagles were set for three points until they failed to clear a corner and Lacazette pounced after Ben White’s effort was saved. The Gunners started brightly and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica