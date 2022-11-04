FIFA tells World Cup nations to ‘focus on football’

FIFA has written to all 32 teams competing at the World Cup to tell them the time has come to “focus on the football”.

The tournament, which starts in Qatar on November 20, has been surrounded by controversy, reports the BBC.

Human rights groups have complained about the treatment of foreign labourers in Qatar, and the number who have died there.

In February 2021, the Guardian said 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had died in Qatar since it won its World Cup bid.

The number is based on figures provided by the countries’ embassies in Qatar.

However, the Qatar government said the total was misleading, because not all the deaths recorded were of people working on World Cup-related projects.

The government said its accident records showed that between 2014 and 2020, there were 37 deaths among labourers at World Cup stadium construction sites, only three of which were “work-related”.

BBC Arabic has also gathered evidence which suggests Qatar’s government has under-reported deaths among foreign labourers.

England’s Football Association has backed calls for compensation to be awarded for “any injury or death related to any construction project” for the World Cup.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...