FIFA to establish new women's football tourney

FIFA says it is set to establish two new women’s football tournaments.

The world football governing body made this decision on Friday at its council meeting in Doha, Qatar.

A statement on its website, the Olympic Games Women’s tournament will also be expanded to accommodate more teams.

“For women’s football, the current international match calendar structure will remain unchanged until 2025 with the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 and 2031 hosts to be decided in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

“The creation of a new FIFA Women’s Club World Cup, a new Futsal Women’s World Cup and the expansion of the Olympic Games Women’s tournament from 12 to 16 teams have been endorsed,’’ the statement said. (NAN)

 

 

 

 

