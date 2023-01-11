FIFA TOTY: Osimhen makes list, Ronaldo out

Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen, has emerged as the only Nigerian on the list of players being considered for FIFA’s Team of the Year. Osimhen is one of the 29 strikers to be voted for by fans in the coming days after which the final FIFA X1 will be named. Announced Monday the nominees for the FIFA 22 Team of the Year (TOTY), including Leo Messi, Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski or João Félix or the Spanish players Pedri, Rodri, Mikel Merino, Dani Parejo, Iago Aspas and Borja Iglesias, but not Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. Fans will now be able to have their say on who deserves a place in the prestigious TOTY XI. Voting begins on January 10 at 5 p.m. and closes on Tuesday, January 17 at 8:59 a.m., with the final list to be revealed on Thursday, January 19.

Complete list Goalkeepers : Thibaut Courtois, Gregor Kobel, Mike Maignan, Alisson, Ederson, Wojciech Szczesny, Kevin Trapp, Bono, Hugo Lloris and Emiliano Martinez. Defenders: Marcos Acuna, Marquinhos, Cristiano Biraghi, João Cancelo, Jonathan Clauss, Thiago Silva, Alphonso Davies, Jeremie Frimpong, Éder Militão, Rúben Dias, Grimaldo, Achraf Hakimi, Theo Hernandez, Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly, Nicolás Otamendi, Gleison Bremer, Niklas Süle, Fikayo Tomori, Kieran Trippier, Virgil van Dijk, Josko Gvardiol, Jules Koundé, Cristian Romero and Dayot Upamecano.

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella, Jude Bellingham, Steven Berghuis, Marcelo Brozovic, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Moussa Diaby, Nabil Fekir, Seko Fofana, Pedri, Vincenzo Grifo, Rodri, Daichi Kamada, Joshua Kimmich, Filip Kostic, Toni Kroos, Mikel Merino, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luka Modric, Martin Odegaard, Dani Parejo, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Sandro Tonali, Fede Valverde, Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat, Bruno Fernandes, Ritsu Doan, Enzo Fernández, Ivan Perisic and Adrian Rabiot.

FORWARDS: Iago Aspas, Wissam Ben Yedder, Karim Benzema, Rafael Leão, Neymar, Vinícius, Ousmane Dembélé, João Félix, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden, Cody Gakpo, Erling Haaland, Borja Iglesias, Ciro Immobile, Harry Kane, Randal Kolo Muani, Dejan Kulusevski, Robert Lewandowski, Sadio Mané, Lautaro Martínez, Kylian Mbappé, Leo Messi, Christopher Nkunku, Darwin Núñez, Victor Osimhen, Mohammed Salah, Heung Min Son, Martin Terrier, Dusan Vlahovic, Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...