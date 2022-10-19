FIFA U-17 Women’s W’Cup: Flamingos to face the United States in q’finals

Nigeria’s Flamingos will face the United States in the quarterfinals of the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, India 2022. Nigeria made it to the knockout round after finishing as Group B runners-up following two wins and a loss in three games.

The Flamingos claimed a narrow 2-1 win over Chile on Monday, with goals from Blessing Emmanuel and Bisola Musaku overshadowing Tali Rovner’s stopping- time penalty.

The West Africans had earlier brushed past New Zealand (4-0) to recover from an opening-day defeat to Germany (2-1). The US, on the other hand, emerged as Group A winners with seven points earned from two victories and a draw.

The Yanks embarrassed hosts India 8-0 and drew 1-1 with Brazil before forcing a 4-0 humble pie down the throat of Morocco. Nigeria and the United States have never met at this level, but the 2008 World Cup runners-up will be favourites against Africa’s best U-17 national team.

The Flamingos have never progressed beyond the quarterfinals stage of the Mundial, getting knocked out at that stage in 2010, 2012, and 2014. The Americans are also hunting for a first title triumph at the World Cup.

Either team will secure a semifinal berth with a win at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday, October 21.

