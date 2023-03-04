FIFA U-20 World Cup: Dare hails Flying Eagles

The Sports Minister Sunday Dare has commended Nigeria’s U-20 men’s team, the Flying Eagles, for picking a ticket to the FIFA U-20 World Cup later this year and reaching the semi finals of the ongoing CAF U-20 AFCON in Egypt. The Flying Eagles edged out Uganda 1-0 on Thursday to qualify for the semifinals of the CAF U-20 AFCON and also secure their berth at the FIFA U-20 World Cup taking place in Indonesia in May. The Minister, while commending the team for meeting the target set for them by the Ministry and the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF), charged the players to now shift their focus to win ning the CAF U-20 trophy. His words: “I congratulate the coaches, players, and other officials for meeting the target set for you, which is picking a World Cup ticket. “We appreciate your doggedness and determination to bounce back from the defeat in your first game to now win three games in a row to achieve the first objective. “I now charge you to push further and shift your focus to going all the way, which is winning the trophy. You did it at the WAFU B competition, and I believe you can do it again,” Dare said.

