FIFA U-20 World Cup: Dare hails Flying Eagles

The Sports Minister Sunday Dare has commended Nigeria’s U-20 men’s team, the Flying Eagles, for picking a ticket to the FIFA U-20 World Cup later this year and reaching the semi finals of the ongoing CAF U-20 AFCON in Egypt. The Flying Eagles edged out Uganda 1-0 on Thursday to qualify for the semifinals of the CAF U-20 AFCON and also secure their berth at the FIFA U-20 World Cup taking place in Indonesia in May. The Minister, while commending the team for meeting the target set for them by the Ministry and the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF), charged the players to now shift their focus to win  ning the CAF U-20 trophy. His words: “I congratulate the coaches, players, and other officials for meeting the target set for you, which is picking a World Cup ticket. “We appreciate your doggedness and determination to bounce back from the defeat in your first game to now win three games in a row to achieve the first objective. “I now charge you to push further and shift your focus to going all the way, which is winning the trophy. You did it at the WAFU B competition, and I believe you can do it again,” Dare said.

Blake shooting: Five MLS games postponed as players join protest

  Five MLS matches were postponed on Wednesday night as players made a collective statement against racial injustice. The action came after all three NBA playoff games were called off in a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday night, reports the Associated Press. Players from games between Atlanta United and […]
EPL clubs to discuss options around COVID-19 pandemic

Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to discuss the escalating crisis around the coronavirus pandemic.   With 10 games postponed over the past week, including six already from this weekend’s 10-match fixture list, clubs want the chance to discuss the options. Managers and captains are also due to hold their own meetings.   Aston […]
Gary Lineker to quit BT Sport to follow Leicester in Europe as a fan

• Former England captain to leave after Champions League final • ‘It’s time to do things that I’ve always promised myself I’d do’ Gary Lineker is to leave his position as host of BT Sport’s Champions League coverage to follow Leicester in Europe as a fan next season. The former England captain and Leicester, Tottenham […]

