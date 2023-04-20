FIFA U-20 World Cup: F’Eagles to know opponents today

Nigeria’s U-20 team, the Flying Eagles, will today know their opponents for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup expected to take place in Argentina after the previous host, Indonesia was stripped of the hosting rights. The draws will take place at the Home of FIFA in Zurich with 24 countries already shared into four different pots. Nigeria have been placed in Pot 3 alongside Uzbekistan, Japan, Iraq, Honduras and Fiji and will likely meet some of the football powerhouse like Argentina, Italy, Brazil, England and France. The 24 qualified countries alongside host Argentina are Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, England, Fiji, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea Republic, New Zealand, Nigeria, Senegal, Slovakia, The Gambia, Tunisia, Uruguay, USA and Uzbekistan. Nigeria finished third at the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations won by Senegal who has been placed in Pot 1 with other African qualifiers, The Gambia and Tunisia placed in Pot 4. The country has won silver medals twice but yet to win the U-20 World Cup, with the two finals against Portugal in 1989 and 2005, losing to Portugal and Argentina respectively.