FIFA U-20 World Cup: F’Eagles to know opponents today

Nigeria’s U-20 team, the Flying Eagles, will today know their opponents for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup expected to take place in Argentina after the previous host, Indonesia was stripped of the hosting rights. The draws will take place at the Home of FIFA in Zurich with 24 countries already shared into four different pots. Nigeria have been placed in Pot 3 alongside Uzbekistan, Japan, Iraq, Honduras and Fiji and will likely meet some of the football powerhouse like Argentina, Italy, Brazil, England and France. The 24 qualified countries alongside host Argentina are Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, England, Fiji, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea Republic, New Zealand, Nigeria, Senegal, Slovakia, The Gambia, Tunisia, Uruguay, USA and Uzbekistan. Nigeria finished third at the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations won by Senegal who has been placed in Pot 1 with other African qualifiers, The Gambia and Tunisia placed in Pot 4. The country has won silver medals twice but yet to win the U-20 World Cup, with the two finals against Portugal in 1989 and 2005, losing to Portugal and Argentina respectively.
Related Articles
Mexico’s Pumas sack Alves over sex assault claims
Mexico’s Pumas announced on Friday that they had terminated Dani Alves’ contract after the veteran Brazil defender was arrested in Spain on allegations of sexual assault. The Pumas, who are linked to the National Autonomous University of Mexico, “made the decision to terminate the player’s employment contract with just cause,” club president Leopoldo […]
EPL: West Ham hold on to beat Palace
West Ham United survived a late fightback by Crystal Palace to start the new year with a narrow Premier League victory at Selhurst Park. The three points for David Moyes’ side moves them back up to fifth in the table above Tottenham Hotspur, who had claimed an added-time winner at Watford earlier on Saturday, […]
Nimrod applauds teams at Super Cup as Customs dominate final
The president of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Musa Nimrod, has applauded the teams that participated at the just concluded Super Cup in Lagos. Speaking with our correspondent, Nimrod said it was a good thing returning Volleyball to Lagos as the state has been clamouring for the sport for a long time. He however praised […]