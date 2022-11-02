Sports

FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup: Ministry, NFF host historic Flamingos

In order to make world champions of World Cup bronze medallists, Flamingos given their innate talent and skills and demonstrated ability, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development will provide maximum support and encouragement to the Nigeria Football Federation as the players graduate from one level to another. This pledge was contained in the remarks of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Sunday Dare as he hosted the bronze medallists of the recently-concluded 7th FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals, Flamingos of Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Tuesday. “We commend you for the way you performed without fear and held up the flag to win a historic bronze for our country in this competition. I praise the NFF for the support to the team right from their screening through the qualifiers and to the arrangements for final camping in Turkey and the final tournament in India. We must also commend the coaching crew for their steadfastness in imparting the right knowledge to the players. “I will be happy to see these players graduate from this level to the U20 and then to the senior team, because they have the skills and talent, and demonstrated ability to do very well. The Ministry will give NFF the right support to achieve that. They have served well as good ambassadors of our country on and off the pitch.”

 

