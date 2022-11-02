FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup: Ministry, NFF host historic Flamingos

In order to make world champions of World Cup bronze medallists, Flamingos given their innate talent and skills and demonstrated ability, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development will provide maximum support and encouragement to the Nigeria Football Federation as the players graduate from one level to another. This pledge was contained in the remarks of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Sunday Dare as he hosted the bronze medallists of the recently-concluded 7th FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals, Flamingos of Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Tuesday. “We commend you for the way you performed without fear and held up the flag to win a historic bronze for our country in this competition. I praise the NFF for the support to the team right from their screening through the qualifiers and to the arrangements for final camping in Turkey and the final tournament in India. We must also commend the coaching crew for their steadfastness in imparting the right knowledge to the players. “I will be happy to see these players graduate from this level to the U20 and then to the senior team, because they have the skills and talent, and demonstrated ability to do very well. The Ministry will give NFF the right support to achieve that. They have served well as good ambassadors of our country on and off the pitch.”
Three Bundesliga players test positive for Covid-19 as training continues
Cologne have announced three people at the club have tested positive for coronavirus – yet training will continue ahead of the Bundesliga's return. The German top flight looks set to become the first major league to return to action as the world continues to deal with the Covid- 19 pandemic. Clubs are back […]
Ronaldo to miss Man Utd Asian tour
Cristiano Ronaldo will not travel with Manchester United for their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia after the Portugal striker was given additional time off to deal with a family issue. Ronaldo was absent on Monday when new United boss Erik ten Hag welcomed the club's international players to Carrington for the start of […]
Fair, tricky AFCON draw for Eagles
The Africa Cup of Nations is the number one football competition on the continent. Every country strives to make an impact in the competition but the overall bragging right is about winning the trophy. Egypt are the most decorated team on the continent with seven trophies in the cabinet of the Pharaohs. Hosts of the […]
