FIFA U20 World Cup: Flying Eagles draw Brazil, Italy in Group of Death

The Flying Eagles will battle football powerhouses Brazil and Italy in Group D of the FIFA U 20 World Cup slated for next month in Argentina. According to the draw released on Friday afternoon in FIFA headquarters in Zurich, the 2015 African champions will also face the Dominican Republic in Group D of the tournament. The draw represents tough engagements for the Ladan Bosso tutored team as Brazil are five-time champions at the U-20 level while Italy finished third in 2017. The host, Argentina, are the most successful country in the tournament while Nigeria are two-time finalists in 1989 and 2005. Meanwhile, African champions Senegal will confront Colombia, Japan and Israel in group C while African 1st runners the Gambia will play in group F alongside France, Korea and Honduras.

The Flying Eagles finished third at the 2023 U-20 AFCON earlier in the year.

2023 FIFA U20 World Cup Full Draw

Group A

Argentina

Guatemala

Uzbekistan

New Zealand

Group B

USA

Ecuador

Fiji

Slovakia

Group C

Senegal

Colombia

Japan

Israel

Group D

Nigeria

Brazil

Italy

Dominican Republic

Group E

Uruguay

Iraq

England

Tunisia

Group F

France

Korea

Gambia

Honduras