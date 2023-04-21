Sports

FIFA U20 World Cup: Flying Eagles draw Brazil, Italy in Group of Death

The Flying Eagles will battle football powerhouses Brazil and Italy in Group D of the FIFA U 20 World Cup slated for next month in Argentina. According to the draw released on Friday afternoon in FIFA headquarters in Zurich, the 2015 African champions will also face the Dominican Republic in Group D of the tournament. The draw represents tough engagements for the Ladan Bosso tutored team as Brazil are five-time champions at the U-20 level while Italy finished third in 2017. The host, Argentina, are the most successful country in the tournament while Nigeria are two-time finalists in 1989 and 2005. Meanwhile, African champions Senegal will confront Colombia, Japan and Israel in group C while African 1st runners the Gambia will play in group F alongside France, Korea and Honduras.
The Flying Eagles finished third at the 2023 U-20 AFCON earlier in the year.

2023 FIFA U20 World Cup Full Draw
Group A
Argentina
Guatemala
Uzbekistan
New Zealand

Group B
USA
Ecuador
Fiji
Slovakia

Group C
Senegal
Colombia
Japan
Israel

Group D
Nigeria
Brazil
Italy
Dominican Republic

Group E
Uruguay
Iraq
England
Tunisia

Group F
France
Korea
Gambia
Honduras

