FIFA, UEFA get support to stop Super League

UEFA and FIFA have received significant backing in their battle to block the creation of a European Super League. In a report released by the European Court of Justice, its advocate general said the rules of football’s European and world governing bodies were “compatible with EU competition law”.

Athanasios Rantos gave his observations after a court case earlier this year brought by ESL and its backers A22. A final ruling will be made by a 15-member Grand Chamber next spring. It had been claimed that Uefa and Fifa were breaking competition law by threatening to sanction clubs and players who joined a breakaway league.

Plans for a European Super League caused a fallout across the football world when they were announced in April 2021. The six Premier League sides that signed up to the project – Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal – quickly withdrew their support after a backlash from fans, football governing bodies and even government.

However, the plans have not been scrapped completely, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus still pushing the Super League idea.

In a statement on Thursday, European football’s governing body UEFA said it “warmly welcomed” the observations from Rantos which it said supported “our central mission to govern European football, protect the pyramid and develop the game across Europe”.

