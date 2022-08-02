Sports

FIFA Women World Cup 2023: We have amazing squad – Kirby

…as Germany receive warm welcome in Frankfurt

 

After winning their first European Women Championship, England midfielder Fran Kirby said she wanted the success of Euro 2022 to “become normal” as she said expectations will be high for the new European champions at the women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.

 

The Lionesses won their first major trophy as they beat Germany 2-1 in extra time at Wembley on Sunday. “We want it to be that people come in to watch, and with sellout crowds in this country and all over the world, so hopefully we’ve played a big part in that and hopefully we can continue to grow it,” Kirby said.

 

“I think we should take time to reflect on this one first, enjoy this one before we start thinking about that [World Cup]. “Of course there’s going to be a lot of expectation going into that, but we have an amazing squad, we have an amazing manager, so yeah, we’re really excited.”

 

Meanwhile, Thousands of fans welcomed beaten finalists Germany at Frankfurt’s Romer Square on Monday. Manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and her squad addressed supporters from Frankfurt’s city hall. Germany have an incredible record in the European Women’s Championship, winning it eight times in total, most recently in 2013.

 

