FIFA Women’s World Cup: Glut of talented players excite Waldrum

Head Coach Randy Waldrum has reflected that there is an abundance of talented players in the Nigeria senior women squad, Super Falcons, as the ninetime African champions continue their preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

Each passing week, the Super Falcons squad seems to be bolstered, with a number of young talents making waves in Europe and other parts of the world. Such is the strength of the Nigeria senior women national team that many football strategists and enthusiasts, including Waldrum, have been pondering how the team will file out at the biggest stage come July. The American tactician, while speaking with thenff.com exuded excitement and optimism with the surge of new talents emerging from within and outside the country in recent times and is optimistic of a good outing at the World Cup. He also lauded the efforts of the NFF in getting quality friendly matches and tournaments for the team, such as the Revelation Cup coming up in Mexico this month.

“I think the current Super Falcons squad is loaded with so many talented players. There are a lot of players that have much to offer in the team and I am reasonably excited and hopeful,” Waldrum told thenff.com. “Asisat Oshoala is in great form and we all know what she is capable of. When you add players like Desire Oparanozie, who is also very much in the mix, as well as Ifeoma Onumonu, Rasheedat Ajibade and Esther Okoronkwo, no doubt, we have so many effective weapons offensively. “I am confident that we can build something special with this squad.

We have also got some bright players like Rofiat Imuran coming in, in her twenties, same with Tosin Demehin, to go along with experienced players like Osinachi Ohale. Ashleigh Plumptre has also been a great addition for us at the back. I think I love the strength of the team; it’s just about getting the best eleven to play on the pitch.” Waldrum believes transfers to bigger clubs and leagues involving some players would also move up the confidence needle for the players as they prepare to square up with the very best players globally in Australia and New Zealand.

The Super Falcons will participate in the first edition of the Women’s Revelation Cup, holding from the 15th – 21st February in the city of Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico. The Nigeria senior women squad will play against the women national teams of Mexico, Colombia and Costa Rica in the six- day preparatory tournament for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...