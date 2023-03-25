FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy Now In Nigeria

The original FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy, to be competed for by 32 teams from across the globe from July 20 to August 20 this year, arrived in Abuja on Saturday afternoon.

Already, the coveted prize has been taken to the three other African countries that will participate in the finals – Morocco, South Africa and Zambia.

Nigeria is the fourth leg of the 32-leg journey that the Trophy will undertake, before heading to Australia and New Zealand – the two countries that are the joint hosts of the biggest FIFA Women’s World Cup in history.

The Trophy will be on display at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja from 12 noon on Sunday, with a photo session planned for a number of invited guests.

Only four countries have won the glittering trophy: USA, Germany, Norway and Japan. USA have been victorious on four occasions and Germany have lifted it twice. Japan and Norway were champions once each.

This year’s finals will be staged in 10 venues across two countries in two different confederations – the first time a FIFA World Cup championship will be staged across two confederations. There are six venues in five different cities in Australia and four venues in Aotearoa New Zealand, with only Sydney in Australia having two venues. These are the Sydney Football Stadium and the Stadium Australia, which is the venue for the Final match.

