Sports

FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy Now In Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The original FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy, to be competed for by 32 teams from across the globe from July 20 to August 20 this year, arrived in Abuja on Saturday afternoon.

Already, the coveted prize has been taken to the three other African countries that will participate in the finals – Morocco, South Africa and Zambia.

Nigeria is the fourth leg of the 32-leg journey that the Trophy will undertake, before heading to Australia and New Zealand – the two countries that are the joint hosts of the biggest FIFA Women’s World Cup in history.

The Trophy will be on display at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja from 12 noon on Sunday, with a photo session planned for a number of invited guests.

Only four countries have won the glittering trophy: USA, Germany, Norway and Japan. USA have been victorious on four occasions and Germany have lifted it twice. Japan and Norway were champions once each.

This year’s finals will be staged in 10 venues across two countries in two different confederations – the first time a FIFA World Cup championship will be staged across two confederations. There are six venues in five different cities in Australia and four venues in Aotearoa New Zealand, with only Sydney in Australia having two venues. These are the Sydney Football Stadium and the Stadium Australia, which is the venue for the Final match.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

2022 Women’s World Athlete of the Year: Sunday Dare leads Tobi Amusan’s campaign

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Sports Minister Sunday Dare is spearheading the campaign to get Nigerians to massively vote for reigning World 100m hurdles champion and record holder, Tobi Amusan, as she bids to become the first Nigerian to be crowned World Athlete of The Year. No Nigerian has ever been nominated for the award and Amusan is thus the […]
Sports

Bundesliga: Awoniyi nominated in team of season

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Union Berlin striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, seems to be having a season to remember in Germany as he has been nominated in the team of the season, BSNsports. com.ng can report Awoniyi permanently joined the German side last summer after a successful loan spell from the English Premier League side Liverpool. Former […]
Sports

Zidane tells Madrid he will step down as coach – reports

Posted on Author Reporter

  Zinedine Zidane has decided to step down as Real Madrid coach with immediate effect, Spanish media reported on Wednesday. AS newspaper reported that the Frenchman has called time on his second spell in charge of the La Liga club, who he has led to two league titles and three Champions League victories since 2015, […]

Leave a Reply