FIFA Women’s World Cup: Waldrum invites Ebi, Oshoala, Ajibade, 20 others for Haiti, New Zealand

Super Falcons Head Coach, Randy Waldrum, has called up team captain Onome Ebi, and forwards Asisat Oshoala and Rasheedat Ajibade to the camp ahead of next month’s couple of international friendly matches in Turkey. The nine-time African champions have a date against World Cup-bound Haiti women’s national team at the Emir Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey on Friday, April 7, before taking on World Cup co-hosts New Zealand at the Mardan Sports Complex also in Antalya on Tuesday, April 11. It could be recalled that last month, the Super Falcons were at the Four-Nation Revelation Cup in the city of Leon, Mexico where they played three matches, two of which were against World Cup-bound Costa Rica and Colombia. The clashes in April are to further test the strength of the African representatives against other World Cup-bound teams, with this year’s edition being the biggest FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in history. It welcomes 32 teams – same number as featured at the men’s finals in Qatar late last year.
Related Articles
Rangnick, in first press interview, wants to improve Man United’s defensive ‘balance’
Ralf Rangnick said Friday he wanted to “balance” Manchester United by strengthening the club’s leaky defence. The 63-year-old German’s first press conference since being appointed interim manager until the end of the season following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came after United’s see-saw 3-2 win over Arsenal in the Premier League on Thursday overseen by […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
That Falcons’ lethargic display in Lagos!
Talents are all over the nooks and crannies of the country in various aspects of sports disciplines. The athletes are scattered in schools and grassroots but the administrators and coaches tend to favour a ‘quick fix’ rather than developmental approach in getting results. A former Eagles coach and FIFA Instructor, Adegboye Onigbinde, over the years […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Akinsola promises better future for taekwondo
The president-elect of the Taekwondo Supporters Club of Nigeria, Gideon Akinsola, has promised to take the club to the next level ahead of his inauguration next weekend. Speaking with our correspondent, the Nigeria’s FIFA Security Officer said he cannot wait to continue the good work of the outgoing president, Grandmaster Abdullahi Saidu. Akinsola said […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)