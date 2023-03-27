FIFA Women’s World Cup: Waldrum invites Ebi, Oshoala, Ajibade, 20 others for Haiti, New Zealand

Super Falcons Head Coach, Randy Waldrum, has called up team captain Onome Ebi, and forwards Asisat Oshoala and Rasheedat Ajibade to the camp ahead of next month’s couple of international friendly matches in Turkey. The nine-time African champions have a date against World Cup-bound Haiti women’s national team at the Emir Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey on Friday, April 7, before taking on World Cup co-hosts New Zealand at the Mardan Sports Complex also in Antalya on Tuesday, April 11. It could be recalled that last month, the Super Falcons were at the Four-Nation Revelation Cup in the city of Leon, Mexico where they played three matches, two of which were against World Cup-bound Costa Rica and Colombia. The clashes in April are to further test the strength of the African representatives against other World Cup-bound teams, with this year’s edition being the biggest FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in history. It welcomes 32 teams – same number as featured at the men’s finals in Qatar late last year.

