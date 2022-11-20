FIFA World Cup 2022: Four Nigeria artists to perform in Qatar

Finally, the stage is set for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022 with all the 32 teams fighting to become the new champion of the Mundial. So unfortunate that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will not be there in Qatar after losing out of the qualifiers to the Black Stars of Ghana in the final playoff.

While the Eagles won’t be on parade, it is not all gloom for Nigeria as four of the country’s artists would be performing some of their hit songs at the competition.

One of the artists is David Adeleke, with the stage name Davido, although he won’t be performing live at the Mundial, he actually featured on the theme song for the competition. He joined Latin-American singer, Trinidad Cardonna; and Qatari singer, Aisha, to record the song titled, ‘Hayya Hayya’ (Better Together).

One of the popular song across the world at the moment is Buga and the singer, Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, will be storming Qatar also to sing the song as he has been listed to perform at the World Cup. He wrote on June 22, “God, I want to perform ‘Buga’ for the World Cup with a mass choir. Help me say ‘amen’.”

Few months later, he is set to perform at the opening ceremony of the games. Another Reggae-dancehall singer, Patrick Okorie, popularly known as Patoranking, is scheduled to perform at the Al Bidda Park in the country’s capital, Doha, on November 28, 2022.

The ‘Girlie O’ crooner has undoubtedly carved a niche for himself with his style of music. Last but not the least is Chukwuka Ifeanyi, better known as Ckay, and he will be joining his Nigerian counterparts to perform at the tournament too.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, the singer stated that he was excited to be one of the artistes that would be performing at the World Cup.

He had said, “Even though we (Nigeria) did not qualify for the World Cup; at least, there is still Nigeria representation in the area of music.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...