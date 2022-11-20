Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Four Nigeria artists to perform in Qatar

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Finally, the stage is set for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022 with all the 32 teams fighting to become the new champion of the Mundial. So unfortunate that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will not be there in Qatar after losing out of the qualifiers to the Black Stars of Ghana in the final playoff.

While the Eagles won’t be on parade, it is not all gloom for Nigeria as four of the country’s artists would be performing some of their hit songs at the competition.

One of the artists is David Adeleke, with the stage name Davido, although he won’t be performing live at the Mundial, he actually featured on the theme song for the competition. He joined Latin-American singer, Trinidad Cardonna; and Qatari singer, Aisha, to record the song titled, ‘Hayya Hayya’ (Better Together).

 

One of the popular song across the world at the moment is Buga and the singer, Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, will be storming Qatar also to sing the song as he has been listed to perform at the World Cup. He wrote on June 22, “God, I want to perform ‘Buga’ for the World Cup with a mass choir. Help me say ‘amen’.”

Few months later, he is set to perform at the opening ceremony of the games. Another Reggae-dancehall singer, Patrick Okorie, popularly known as Patoranking, is scheduled to perform at the Al Bidda Park in the country’s capital, Doha, on November 28, 2022.

The ‘Girlie O’ crooner has undoubtedly carved a niche for himself with his style of music. Last but not the least is Chukwuka Ifeanyi, better known as Ckay, and he will be joining his Nigerian counterparts to perform at the tournament too.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, the singer stated that he was excited to be one of the artistes that would be performing at the World Cup.

He had said, “Even though we (Nigeria) did not qualify for the World Cup; at least, there is still Nigeria representation in the area of music.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

AFCON 2021 will be my last for Nigeria, says Ahmed Musa

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ahmed Musa, Super Eagles captain, says the ongoing 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be his last for Nigeria. Musa spoke on Monday at a pre-match conference ahead of the group D opening game against Egypt on Tuesday. Musa, who is the Nigerian national team’s most-capped player, also said he has charged the […]
Sports

Qatar 2022 playoff: Eagles will beat Black Stars – Rohr

Posted on Author Reporter

…as FG directs MDAs to close by 1pm, mobilise support for Super Eagles Lawrence Olaoye, with agency reports   Former Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr has tipped the Super Eagles to beat the Black Stars 2-1 in this Tuesday’s blockbuster World Cup clash at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja. According to Ghanaian news outlets, the […]
Sports

CAFCC: Amokachi identifies reasons for Enyimba’s heavy defeat

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ex-international, Daniel Amokachi, has blamed Enyimba’s heavy defeat in the quarterfinal of the CAF Confederation Cup against Pyramids FC of Egypt on lack of professionalism. The Special Adviser to the president on football said this during his programme, aired on Brila FM on Monday. The first leg game ended 4-1 in favour of Pyramids despite […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica