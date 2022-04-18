Sports

FIFA’s axe dangles on Nigeria as body rules on Rohr’s sacking

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Nigeria Football Federation faces sanction from the world football governing body as FIFA gives their verdict on the dismissal of coach Gernot Rohr this week.

 

The German coach approached FIFA for redress after he was sacked in December before the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

 

The Franco-German coach said his dismissal was unfair as he still had a contract till December 2022 and had met all the targets set for him by his employers. Hewasalsoowedseveralmonths’salary.

 

Rohr was appointed Nigeria coach in 2016. The 65-year-old coach qualified Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup on Russia and led them to win third place at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

‘I never settled for less’ says Ese Brume after winning Long Jump bronze in Tokyo

Posted on Author Reporter

  African record holder in the women’s Long Jump, Ese Brume is over the moon after winning Nigeria’s first athletics medal since 2008, taking bronze with her best leap of 6.97m in a highly competitive final at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Tuesday. Speaking with members of the press after her spectacular feat, Brume, […]
Sports

Super Bowl 2021: Tom Brady wins seventh title as Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Kansas City Chiefs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tom Brady steered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a comfortable 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to extend his record for Super Bowl wins to seven. In his first season after a glittering 20-year spell with the New England Patriots, the evergreen quarterback helped Tampa Bay become the first team to play a […]
Sports

Akanni hails FG over prep for Eagles, Black Stars game

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria may not have qualified for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, but the top notch preparation that went into the build-up ahead of the Abuja game has been commended. Ex international Waidi Akanni while still writhing in the pains of Nigeria’s exit said the Federal Government deserves a pat on the back for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica