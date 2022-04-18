FIFA’s axe dangles on Nigeria as body rules on Rohr’s sacking

Nigeria Football Federation faces sanction from the world football governing body as FIFA gives their verdict on the dismissal of coach Gernot Rohr this week.

The German coach approached FIFA for redress after he was sacked in December before the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

The Franco-German coach said his dismissal was unfair as he still had a contract till December 2022 and had met all the targets set for him by his employers. Hewasalsoowedseveralmonths’salary.

Rohr was appointed Nigeria coach in 2016. The 65-year-old coach qualified Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup on Russia and led them to win third place at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

