Fifth Chukker, Intershelter win at Access Bank-UNICEF Charity Polo Tournament

First stage of the prestigious 2021 UNICEF charity shield polo tourney climaxed on high with triumphs for Fifth Chukker and Intershelter teams as the international charity event enters its final stages Tuesday, with nine team jostling for honours.

Home fans favourites, fifth Chukkers handed a thumping 11-7 defeat over hard fighting Jos Malcomines, to clinch the glittering Access Bank Cup, just as Intershelter secured a closed 6-4 victory for their first UNICEF Cup title.

Both finals that were decided before a capacity crowd at the foremost Kangimi Resort in Kaduna saw Fifth Chukker scoring three quick goals in the opening chukka and go all the way for another Access Bank Cup title.

Three teams, including many times champions, Access Bank team, last year finalist, Malcomines and Barbedos jostling for the event biggest prize, the Charity Shield, while six ambitious teams would lock in a trench war for the Usman Dantata Cup. Major highlight of the opening stage of the annual charity event this year, was undoubtedly the Children Day celebration with the First Lady of Kaduna State, Hajia Aisha Ummi el-Rufai as the Mother of the Day.

“There is an important need for both private and public sectors to do a lot more in support of the Nigerian child, particularly the orphans and vulnerable children to enable them look forward to a better tomorrow,” the Kaduna State First Lady said

Like this: Like Loading...