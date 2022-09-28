News

Fifth columnist bribing PDP leaders with N25 million to work against Atiku, Ayu: NEC member

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are alerted of furtive moves by a compromised National Vice Chairman and a couple of members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) to derail our Presidential Campaign and scuttle the deserving victory of our Presidential Candidate, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar at the 2023 general elections.

This National Vice Chairman and his cohorts who confessed to have been heavily bankrolled are approaching and offering members of NEC sums ranging from N25 million to N28 million each to address a damaging press conference with fabrications aimed at derailing the Presidential Campaign.

The said National Vice Chairman had approached me personally as a member of NEC to inform me of plots to orchestrate a heavily funded Press Conference to be addressed by select NEC members seemingly calling for the resignation of the National Chairman, Sen. Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, but actually targeted at frustrating the Atiku Abubakar Presidential bid.

He pointedly confessed to me that the demands and agitation of his group has not been against the Party Chairman, as the public have been made to believe, but against Atiku Abubakar.

He also vowed that nothing will assuage the group which is now bent at derailing the PDP Presidential Campaign.

Central to this plot is the timing of the damaging press conference, which has been scheduled to hold soon after the inauguration of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and official commencement of campaigns with a view to unsettle the PDP Presidential Campaign and scuttle Atiku Abubakar’s Presidential bid.

Part of the scheme is to use the press conference to throw up heavily concocted script which will contain unprintable damaging claims, assertions and allusions that will trigger confusion within the Party and sidetrack the Presidential Campaign

The said National Vice Chairman informed me of how huge sums have been paid to certain media houses and social media influencers to isolate and escalate the damaging content of the press content and throw up negative narratives to frustrate the campaign.

As a loyal and very dedicated Party man, I am obliged to alert PDP leaders, members, supporters and the general public and expose this furtive scheme against Atiku Abubakar, which is completely against the national interest.

PDP members and the general public should be at alert and note the surreptitious real intentions of any press conference by any group of members of NEC, purported to be against the National Chairman.

Any NEC member involved in such a press conference had obviously fallen to the juicy financial offer by the said National Vice Chairman and his paymasters.

For the avoidance of doubt, it is imperative to state that the overwhelming support being enjoyed by Atiku Abubakar across board is not and cannot be bought with money as Nigerians see in him the embodiment of the solution our nation needs at this point.

Chief Chinemerem Madu

National Officer (Imo)/PDP NEC Member

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Four days after defection: Fani-Kayode may emerge as APC Spokesperson

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…as former minister gets automatic waiver, heads think tank ahead 2023   A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, who defected to the All Progressives Congress(APC) from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) may emerge as the National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party at its next national convention slated for between November/ December this […]
News

Ondo: Akeredolu presents N191bn budget for 2022 fiscal year

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has presented N191.638 billion budget estimates for the 2022 fiscal year to the state’s House of Assembly. The proposed budget exceeded that of the 2021 fiscal year with N17 billion which was pegged at N174.873 billion Of the N191.638 billion estimate, Akeredolu earmarked N102.106 billion for recurrent expenditure with […]
News Top Stories

Constitution review: Southern/Middle Belt Forum demands restructuring, others

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), yesterday restated its demand for the restructuring of Nigeria, a return to fiscal federalism and the evolution of a brand new constitution that will address the perceived lapses of the 1999 Constitution.   The Forum expressed strong reservations about the on-going review of the 1999 Constitution by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica