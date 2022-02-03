Fight against drug abuse: Ugwuanyi donates operational vehicles to NDLEA

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday handed over four vehicles to the State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to aid its operations in furtherance of the frantic efforts of his administration to eliminate all forms of drug abuse and trafficking in the state. Presenting the vehicles to the State Commander of NDLEA, Anietie Idim Bassey, Gov. Ugwuanyi represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, said government is determined more than ever before to ensure that the state in particular and the society in general is rid of all forms of drug abuse and trafficking. The governor recounted the harm drug abuse causes young people who indulge in it, as well as the risk such illicit act poses to future generations, stressing that the state government will remain committed to the noble course of eliminating the cankerworm in the society.
Related Articles
Ex-agitators must repay NIRSAL loan, says Amnesty office
The Presidential Amnesty Programme office (PAP) has told ex-agitators that the loans being given by the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing system for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL)will be paid back by the beneficiaries. This came on the heels of the commencement of the training to prepare Niger Delta youths, including exagitators, for loans offered by NIRSAL. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nnamdi Kanu: Apologise to Nigeria, Malami, Coalition tells disgraced Canadian Minister
The Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ) has called on Kelechi Madu, the suspended Minister of Justice and Solicitor-General of the Government of Alberta in Canada to apologise to the Nigerian government and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami over his utterances following the re-arrest of the leader of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
IATF 2021: Kwara gov harps on business opportunities in Africa
Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has encouraged Kwarabased companies and other Nigerian businesses to take advantage of opportunities offered by Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the IATF 2021 to promote and expand their businesses within the continent. “There are several opportunities abound in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area which you can harness […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)