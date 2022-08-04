Fight Against Insecurity: Show no mercy, Air Chief tells Commanders

…orders deployment of maximum firepower against terrorists, bandits, others threatening national security nationwide

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has ordered operational commanders across all theatres to deploy maximum firepower against terrorists, bandits and other extremist elements threatening national security and public safety.

By the directive, therefore, the commanders across all theatres of operation in the six geo-political zones of the country, are to “show no mercy and ensure they employ maximum fire-posing security threats in the country”. The order comes barely 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari granted the military “full freedom” to end insecurity in the land, which he described as “madness”. A statement, yesterday, by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, quoted the CAS as handing down the order when he met with frontline Air Officers Commanding (AOC), and Air Component Commanders (ACCs) at the NAF Base in Kaduna, on Tuesday.

Recall that aside the deadly attacks on territories in the North East, and North West, the terrorists have since extended their bloodletting campaign to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), culminating in the killing of two officers, and six soldiers of the Guards Brigade. It is safe to further point out, that over twenty kidnapped Abuja – Kaduna train passengers, are still being held in the captivity of terrorists, who recently subjected the victims to flogging. While commending the commanders for their efforts as well as the improved synergy with sister Services and other security agencies, Air Marshal Amao also underscored the need for effective allocation and utilisation of all NAF platforms deployed for operations in the North West and North Central for enhanced operational effectiveness.

The Air Chief argued that doing so will deny the terrorists freedom of movement, while boosting the confidence of the populace, and ultimately ensuring a peaceful country. He further noted that, though the security environment remains fluid and uncertain, with terrorists moving between the North East, North West and North Central, the need to continu-ally modify NAF’s air power strategies to stay ahead of the asymmetric and unconventional nature of terrorists’ activities, is of paramount importance. “We have a responsibility to secure our nation and give our citizens a sense of hope, trust and belonging.

“Therefore, we must ensure that we stay ahead of the enemy and envisage his next line of action,” the CAS was quoted as saying. He then charged them to show no mercy against terrorists and their accomplices, while also denying them the freedom of movement and ease to cause mayhem against innocent Nigerians.

