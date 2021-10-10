Fight against unemployment, Williams Uchemba promise to inject capital to young inventor

To help curb unemployment, popular Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Williams Uchemba has pledges a seed capital of a million naira to any young Nigerian entrepreneur or inventor.

Giving conditions for accessing the funds, he noted that the person must have an idea or innovation that can help solve a problem in society.

“I will be giving a seed capital of 1,000,000 (one million Naira) to any young Entrepreneur/Inventor in Nigeria.

Criteria to qualify: you must have an idea/ invention that can help solve a problem in the society, and also employ 3-5 people, at least, to help curb unemployment issue in the country,” he wrote on Instagram.

He further noted that the purpose of this is to help people achieve their dreams and help reduce unemployment among our youth whether graduates and non-graduates.

Noted for putting a smile on the faces of the needy, Uchemba recently gifted a furnished building to a widow who has been living in an incomplete building for 21 years.

He wrote; “This widow has been living in an incomplete building for the fast 21 years with her kids. When it rains waters floods their home and thereby always making her sick.

I wanted to move them out but she said the building is the only thing her husband left for them.

So we decided to rebuild and furnish the house for her. I want to thank each and everyone that helped us to complete this project, may the windows of heaven open for you in every area of your life.

One done many more to go.”

