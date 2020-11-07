Fight election battle to the death, Donald Trump’s son tells father

Mr. Donald Trump (Jnr.), son of the US president, Donald Trump, has asked his father to “fight to death” and “go to total war” to expose alleged election cheating and fraud. The president has alleged irregularities in the race dominated by Joe Biden, his rival.

He had earlier demanded that vote counting should stop just as he filed lawsuits to challenge his loss in different states. According to Daily Mail, Trump’s son, who spoke at the headquarters of Georgia Republican Party in Atlanta, accused Democrats of flouting voting deadlines by continuing to accept ballots that were not submitted on time.

