Fight hard for unity, Tinubu tells Nigerians

The National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has cautioned Nigerians against submitting to the disctates of those who want to cause disunity among Nigerians, urging them to fight for the nation’s unity at all times.

He told Nigerians that, “the dividers would not cease in their dogged stance in breaking the country, but Nigerians must work assiduously to keep the unity of this country no matter what.” Tinubu, who said the unity among Nigerians would only put those who were doing their possible best to break the nation to shame, said the development and growth of the nation lies with all Nigerians.

Tinubu, who spoke when he attended the wedding Fatiha of Sheikh Muhammad Bin- Uthman daughter’s wedding, Fatiha, in Kano, commended Bin-Uthman for his efforts as a committed Islamic scholar towards the development of the country. He said: “When I was informed about the wedding Fatiha, I said I must come because of Bin- Uthman’s commitment to promoting unity among Nigerians.

“Within 24 hours notice I received for the wedding Fatiha, I felt I must come, therefore, I informed Governor Umar Ganduje that am coming even if he is not around.” He added: ”We must work hard for the unty and development of the country, because the dividers will not stop in trying to divide the country, but if we are united, they will not achieve their mission.” According to him, the unity of the country is one of the major areas that should be giving more priority in our daily activities.

Tinubu prayed for the couple, Unaisa Muhammad Bin-Uthman, and Nuruddeen Adam, a happy married life, long life, good health and blessed family. In his remarks, Ganduje said the marriage was an important one, considering the family of the couple. Ganduje said: “Looking at the calibre of people at the wedding Fatiha, it is a clear indication that Bin Uthman has been contributing immensely towards the promotion of Islam and unity of the country. “I was having a programme outside the city, but when Tinubu told me he was coming to Kano for a wedding Fatiha, even if I am around, I decided not to go anywhere until he has left.”

