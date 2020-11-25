Fight illegal poaching, felling of trees, Obasanjo tells FG, states

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday tasked Nigerian governments to fight against illegal felling of trees and poaching to protect Nigerian forests and its abundant resources.

The former President stated this in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, at the 42nd annual conference of the Forest Association of Nigeria (FAN) which coincided with the 50th anniversary of the Association. According to the former President who was represented by Deacon Sunday Agusa, “we must ensure that we do not, arising from our negligence, lose our endangered species.

We must begin to harness, document and advance the innumerable benefits of our forests in solving contemporary health issues. We must begin to look at and devise means of protecting our forests from those who are concerned about today without iota of consideration for the resultant effects of their actions and inaction”., he said.

In his keynote address, the former Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Julius Okojie, tasked Nigerian Governments on arresting the ongoing spate of deforestation in the country to avert negative effects of global warming and climate change. Okojie who noted that it was increasingly becoming difficult to check forest encroachment in Nigeria, stated that Forest protecting agencies should be equipped with the necessary tools to fight encroachments in the forest estates.

