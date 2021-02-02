Metro & Crime

Fight your killers, Igboho tells Yoruba

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

…visits Ogun to flush out killer-herdsmen

 

Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho, yesterday stormed Ogun State to flush out killer-herdsmen.

 

He called on Yoruba as a whole to stand and fight their killers. Igboho, alongside his lieutenants, arrived at Abeokuta, the state capital and immediately proceeded to the Yewa region of the state where herdsmen are mostly populated.

 

Igboho’s visit followed his quit notice to herdsmen alleged to be involved in kidnappings, killings and other crimes in the South-West region for peace to reign. He said his visit to the state was in continuation of his campaign against the marauding herdsmen in the South-West. Igboho insisted that the killer-herdsmen must vacate Yorubaland.

 

“We need to flush them out of our land,” he added. Igboho had recently displaced some Fulani herdsmen in Igangan, Oyo State, a development which had attracted knocks and kudos nationwide.

 

Some of the places Igboho visited included Egua, Iselu, Ilaro and Papa where he met with some traditional rulers and the residents of the communities. Igboho called on the entire Yorubaland to stand up and fight the injustice being melted out to them by criminal herdsmen.

 

He said: “I observe that there is an injustice from the herdsmen because they are close to the Federal Government. “Any Fulani herdsman who engages in kidnapping and killings should be flushed out. “It is not only Igangan, we are going to visit all the other communities in Yorubaland.

 

“The reason for our visit to Ogun State is to flush out herdsmen involved in killings, kidnappings and other crimes. “I am going to Yewa because that is where the Fulani are wreaking havoc most in the state.

 

“Let us thank the governor of the state. His love for the people of Ogun State made him allow us to visit the state. If not for his love for the people of Ogun State he would not have allowed us to come to the state.”

 

Igboho, however, disclosed that he would be visiting Governor Dapo Abiodun after his tour of the state.

