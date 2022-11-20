News

Fighter jets pound more bandits camps in Kaduna, kill several terrorists 

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna Comment(0)

The Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch (OPWP) tackling bandits in Kaduna State said they have continued air strikes against bandit enclaves across the State, leading to the killing of several bandits.

The Operation, which started last week, is targeting identified bandit enclaves around Kaduna State and has led to successes in Giwa, Birnin-Gwari, Igabi and Chikun local government areas of the state.

Samuel Aruwan State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs said an operational feedback to the state government shows that the major enclave south of Kidandan, Giwa LGA, which was confirmed as the hideout of a bandit Alhaji Ganai, was struck and destroyed. “The bandit and several others were neutralized in the strike.”

According to Aruwan, the hideout of bandit Ali Kawaje in Birnin Gwari LGA was similarly targeted and destroyed, as well as those of bandits Musa Pajelo and Kachalla Bello.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Arms smuggling: Ogun students allege threat to lives, shift protest

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Leaders of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun State, National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) and the National Association of University Students (NAUS) yesterday cried out over alleged threat to their lives by smugglers. The student leaders said the threat came following their allegations of the influx of illegal firearms through Ogun […]
News

Foundation empowers 1000 widows

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Great Life Changers Foundation International (GLCFIN), a faith-based NGO, recently put some smiles on the faces of 1000 widows.   According to the visioneer, Bishop (Mrs.) Chioma Grace Dauji. the foundation’s aim at rehabilitating and reintegrating the less privileged in society and to raise giants from the rejected and marginalized through psubject and spiritual empowerment. […]
News Top Stories

Attack on Zamfara PDP Congress by thugs: Atiku demands probe

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged the Inspector-General Police Baba Usman to investigate Monday’s disruption of the congress of Zamfara State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).   Thugs reportedly stormed the venue of the congress with weapons, destroying canopies, cars, chairs, materials, among others, for the exercise. The development forced members to run for their lives. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica