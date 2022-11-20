Fighter jets pound more bandits camps in Kaduna, kill several terrorists 

The Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch (OPWP) tackling bandits in Kaduna State said they have continued air strikes against bandit enclaves across the State, leading to the killing of several bandits.

The Operation, which started last week, is targeting identified bandit enclaves around Kaduna State and has led to successes in Giwa, Birnin-Gwari, Igabi and Chikun local government areas of the state.

Samuel Aruwan State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs said an operational feedback to the state government shows that the major enclave south of Kidandan, Giwa LGA, which was confirmed as the hideout of a bandit Alhaji Ganai, was struck and destroyed. “The bandit and several others were neutralized in the strike.”

According to Aruwan, the hideout of bandit Ali Kawaje in Birnin Gwari LGA was similarly targeted and destroyed, as well as those of bandits Musa Pajelo and Kachalla Bello.

