Fighters leaving Mariupol steel works – Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence ministry has confirmed that an operation to evacuate fighters from the besieged Azovstal steelworks is under way.

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said that 53 heavily injured fighters were taken to the town of Novoazovsk, held by Russian-backed rebels. Another 211 were evacuated using a humanitarian corridor to another rebel-held location, Olenivka,

As BBC reported earlier, Reuters news agency says about a dozen buses carrying Ukrainian fighters who were holed up beneath the besieged plant have been seen leaving the site.

Maliar says the 264 wounded Ukrainian fighters rescued from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol would be exchanged for captured Russian soldiers.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military’s general staff has said that fighters evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol are “heroes of our time”.

In a message posted to Facebook, army chiefs said the determination of the Ukrainian troops had forced Russia to keep around 20,000 troops entrenched around the city and “hindered the implementation of the plan for the rapid capture of Zaporizhzhia”.

“Forging the enemy’s core forces around Mariupol has given us the opportunity to prepare and create the defensive frontiers on which our troops are still present today and give a decent counterpoint to the aggressor,” the post said.

“We got the critically needed time to build reserves, regroup forces, and get help from partners,” military chiefs went on.

The post added that some fighters remain trapped at the plant and said measures to “rescue defenders who remain in the territory of Azovstal are ongoing”.

Azovstal steelworks has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance against Russia’s invasion.

Hundreds of fighters have been holed up in the tunnels beneath the massive industrial plant, defending the last Ukrainian stronghold in the besieged city of Mariupol.

The strategically located port city came under massive bombardment from Russian forces early in the invasion.

Taking the city would allow them to complete a land bridge between Crimea and the Donbas region, as well as giving Russia full control of more than 80% of Ukraine’s Black Sea coastline.

Ukraine says the Russian bombardment and siege of the city killed tens of thousands of people, with reports of bodies lying in the streets. Moscow denies having targeted civilians.

Pummelled with artillery, rockets and missiles, 90% of the city has been damaged or destroyed, Ukrainian officials say.

Only Azovstal held out.

Its defenders had said they were “buying time” for the rest of Ukraine to battle Russian forces and secure Western arms needed to withstand Russia’s assault.

Until 10 days ago, there were also hundreds of civilians sheltering at the steel plant, with food, water and medicine in short supply.

It took about a week to evacuate the women, children and the elderly who had been trapped there for more than a month, in an operation coordinated by the UN and the Red Cross, which concluded on 7 May.

Since then, it’s believed only the fighters remain – many having vowed to die fighting rather than surrender.

