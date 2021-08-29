Fighting crime is everybody’s responsibility, says ICT expert

Mr. Ehi Silence is the Managing Director of Jireh Technologies Limited, an IT Company which deals on installation of CCTV camera. In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, he speaks on how the corporate world and government could collaborate in fighting crimes, positive effect of COVID-19 and sundry issues

Lately, we have been seeing crimes in Nigeria and we get footage from the scene. In most cases, we see that in some of clips; the criminals are seen clearly.

Being a technologybased company, what roles is your company playing to fix this?

It is our joy and great pleasure as an organisation to serve our nation and the people.

The question you asked is something that bothers everybody. Today, Nigeria is going through an unprecedented situation, just like every country of the world with the pandemic and since last year till present moment, there have been a lot of issues of crimes, rape, offences, etc., and that is why we see some of these footages coming up.

However, the security surveillance solutions are of various grades, there are analog solution, hybrid, and digital solution. The clarity of the footage is directly proportion to the kind of technology that is being applied. If analog security surveillance is in place, definitely the footages will not be clear as much as there is digital surveillance.

If you want the best which is the ultimate today is the hybrid security surveillance.

Looking at the country this moment, it seems there is no Minister of Science and Technology. I saw a 10-year-old boy that made a truck and I felt that the country shouldn’t fail this boy again. Understanding the roles of science and technology in building a viral economy, what is the government’s role in building Nigeria, using science and technology?

Development of any nation is collaborative efforts. In my experiences, we discover that government should have a framework or policy that drives technology advancement.

The private sector is given the opportunity to invest leveraging on the policy. We have a technology policy in the country, it is not just government, it should be both the government and the private.

Our orientation in this country doesn’t provoke people to action in the technology development, so to speak, I think it is just our own way of doing things, government, private sector are not doing much when it comes to growing technology.

But I believe those younger generations that we have today and from what I have seen, have more appetite for technology and I hope something will be done in a short while.

From the little I see, a whole lot is happening, but the media are not flooding it, there are a lot of seminars going online both virtual and physical, a lot of people are attending and being encouraged on how to develop our country technologically. The fundamental challenge we are having is that we are not provoked to do so.

How has COVID-19 pandemic affected Jireh Technology Limited in the past one year?

In most places, when this question is asked, people want to hear it’s been tough. Yes, it has been very challenging globally and here, in Nigeria.

But I can tell you that COVID has come with both sides of the coin, positive and negative, it came in with a bang and it affected almost everybody. You won’t be happy to see us locked up; we took the bull by the horn, during the pandemic period. We have been able to come up with state-of-the-art solutions by targeting some spaces, mass market with our CCTV which is what we are doing for oil and gas industry.

We were able to design mass market solution. We were able to also come up with e-hospital management, e-pharmacy management within this period and home automation, we are pushing that into the market, those were because we were literally not able to go out but we were able to stay and develop all these that are the positive aspect of it.

But I can tell you that the pandemic came and as far as I am concerned it has gone, to some extent it affected the business but in the midst of that we are quite happy that it was not able to wreck our business. We have new solutions that we are pushing into the market. It has both sides of the coin, the positive and negative, I think the positive outweighs the negative.

Is government doing enough in terms of educating the public about insecurity solutions, the availability of surveillance system in ensuring that the public is aware of these solutions?

The growth of any nation is in the hands of both the public and private sector working together. I know that from the introduction that the government formulates the policy and the private sector runs with it. I do not intend to agree that the government is doing enough in the campaign about security technology. I also think that the private sector should wake up.

For instance, I am happy I am talking to journalists, those who are supposed to put the news out there. If we are depending on government to do anything, we will wait for forever.

My thinking is that the private sector should take the bull by the horns. Let this campaign and information go out there, technology has come to ease our lives, it has come to resolve problems, it has come to solve things that would have been very difficult for us to address, though the government is not doing enough, the private sector needs to complement what government is doing to ensure that this campaign everywhere.

What are your thoughts about Nigeria business terrain today, post-COVID-19 and lockdown?

Nigeria business terrain is quite challenging but also rewarding. Nigeria business is very resilient. I can tell you from our general study the impact of COVID-19 on our country, compare to some other countries, it is very minute. This is because Nigerians are resilient, dynamic and can turn things around with ease, the kind of things we can, most countries can’t.

This time, our regulations and policies are quite stringent in the business terrain, however, God is faithful, we are forging ahead in the midst of the difficulties we are facing, we are moving ahead and not looking back. We are resolved that this challenging business environment, ease of doing business that is not encouraging, it will not stop us and this is our resolution and we are going back. It

has been over a month that the government suspended twitters in the country, if the government doesn’t provide enabling environment for foreign investors, how will the economy grow? From your own view, where exactly should government focus on to enable foreign investors to come in?

Government in our context is not doing enough. The government formulates policies which are stringent and not friendly at this time. As a journalist, you should know wiring funds into the country is quite difficult because of the policies of the Apex Bank which is the Central Bank of Nigeria, it is also not very easy for the banks too, the liberty is not there.

You mentioned Twitter for instance, the news and projections they have about the way of life of Africans are different, and it is not encouraging which we have to do something about it, not even the government but as people.

Twitter is an American company and it cannot operate in America without paying taxes, there is no way one can run an organisation in America without paying taxes, that organisation will be in trouble.

The government saw an opportunity to hack twitter which is not registered and not paying taxes. Until they put their house in order, twitter ban will not be lifted, if government comes from that legalistic way to Twitter. I think government is right but the dissemination of information is something the government should also liberalise, allow information flow.

I am not harping on government and individual, I think that more of what we need is that government should provoke us to action, put up very friendly policies, create an enabling environment and launch campaign that will help our economy and businesses. For instance, even in America, many of their people are not willing to take the vaccine but what Biden is doing in America today is pushing the information, importance and need for them to take the vaccines to every hook and cranny and wooing the governors through the legislators of each of the state to push his campaign.

Those are the things that the government actually needs to do, but one will notice that private sector also need to complement the government, I don’t agree with some people that government is doing enough but I think it should be complementary.

Why does it take time for CCTV footage of a crime scene to be released?

Security surveillance is something everybody takes seriously particularly outside this country. With us, it is something that is just coming up, but it is more because of the pandemic.

Everybody is scared for secrets to be revealed, a lot of times, the footages of security surveillance is something one can get in a twinkle of an eye. Let me quickly also add, one can get real time footages with the kind of solutions we provide.

One can be in Nigeria and be seeing what is happening in America and vice versa in real time. I have a friend whose family is in USA and he is working in Nigeria.

He goes there from time to time, and monitors his home in America in real time. These footages are readily available, the ones you are thinking is because people want to be able to see that they are not revealing certain secrets, so they screen it before they give it out, otherwise there are solutions that are available real time.

What can you say about the burden on insecurity on corporate organisations in Nigeria?

Our surveillance solution as stated earlier is targeting corporate organizations. First, we have started providing technology solutions in the area of surveillance to the oil and gas industry immediately came into business. We have nothing less than 15 years providing surveillance solutions to corporate organisations.

We only started mass market last year.

A lot of organisation because of our apathy to technology awareness, knowledge development, and tradition has not been very helpful in the area of surveillance; a lot of companies do care until there is a challenge, until they start losing assets and infrastructure.

The reason most of them are coming up with it now is the heightened situations provoked by the insecurity in the country in general. People are coming up with a lot of awareness, campaign in ensuring that our environment is secured through surveillance, you are not at home, and you want to know what is happening.

But basically most companies are waking up to this fact; my encouragement is that the more they do, the more we become secure. Corporate organisations are enjoying a lot of our services in this regard because we are talking to the whole world but I can tell you that most companies have fully secured the assets both in manpower and infrastructure through some of our solutions.

Putting family and work together is challenging, how have you been able to balance business with your home?

As one grows in the ladder of life, one has to find a way to put the perspectives together. Let me quickly say that family and business are very important, in the hierarchy of importance, the family is even more, in nutshell.

Grace has been made available for us, if you are in the plan and purpose of God, grace is also made available. Grace and planning has been made available, and God has been so faithful. We have been able to harmonise both the business and family to further the cause of life.

It has been very interesting, sometimes, it is challenging because one has to be everywhere and family is demanding your attention. So, we have been able harmonise strength of the family with that of business to further a good cause. It has been very interesting and wonderful.

