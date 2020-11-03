Fighting hunger, poverty in Kujigbi

Nigeria recently joined the rest of the world to celebrate the International World Food Day and some stakeholders took a message of hope to a local community in Abuja. CALEB ONWE reports

To most residents of Kujigbi, a remote settlement in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the most pressing challenge may not be how to overcome the ravaging COVID 19 pandemic, which is currently a global challenge. It is about how to put three square meals on their table.

They are more interested in anything that provides an escape route out of poverty and hunger. Although residents of the community can be said to living very close to the seat of power in Nigeria, hunger and poverty had been a major enemy they contend with on a daily basis.

The widespread effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy which has left a phenomenal bite on peasants, even compounded the problem of the community. They seem to have no connection with the sophistication that go with modern life because they lack access to social development and can be said to be disconnected from the larger society in Nigeria.

Apart from hunger and poverty, the community suffers from acute deprivation of basic social amenities.

The people seem to have learnt to live their lives with or without government’s intervention. While they may not be presently facing food shortage, they definitely cannot boast of a resilient food system.

However, they will live to remember this year’s United Nations’ World Food Day because the celebration has undoubtedly brought them the kind of message that soothes the heart.

The message of the World Food Day, became more meaningful to them, when an Abuja based non-profit organisation, Princely Kids Foundation and other partners stormed the community to propagate the ideals of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which the celebration highlights.

The event featured talks to sensitise the people about how to meet their basic food needs and meet the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

Inside Abuja learnt that the Foundation deliberately chose the occasion of the World Food Day 2020 to highlight how food and agriculture are essential parts of the COVID-19 response, and how it could support the efforts towards economic recovery, especially for people who are limited by many socio-economic factors.

Princess Jombo, who led the team to the community, stated that fighting hunger and poverty is an essential part of nation building. Jombo, who struggled to hold back emotions on seeing the economic conditions of these rural people, called on privileged Nigerians to make more commitment towards empowering the less privileged members of the society.

She said that an egalitarian society, where citizens are empowered to actively participate in the governance process, cannot be achieved when basic needs of humanity like food and shelter remained an unaffordable luxury. She revealed that over the years, her Foundation, with the support of some individuals and organisations, have reached out to vulnerable communities, to bridge the ever widening gap between the poor and the rich. “Poverty breeds hunger and hunger breeds much more.

We need to create a playing field for everyone because we all need a chance for a better future. Let us empower each other to become much more,” she said. Jombo noted that when people have access to decent food, the mind would have been empowered to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of their community.

She explained that delivering food items to over 500 indigent residents in Kujigbi community was a part of the efforts of her Foundation and partners to support the well articulated objectives of the Sustainable Develop ment Goals (SDGs).

According to her, the noble objectives which the proponents of SDG seek to achieve cannot be left for the government alone, but must be the collective responsibility of all stakeholders. Jombo noted that her team identified the community as one of the most vulnerable segments of the population in dire need of assistance in Abuja.

Inside Abuja learnt that the Foundation, in collaboration with other partners, were working out measures to reach out to more vulnerable communities both within the FCT and other parts of the country. It was further learnt that there were some programmes already articulated to meet special needs of vulnerable children and women in hard-toreach remote villages across the country.

“Today, we stand with over 150 countries and we promote global sensitization and an undertaking for those who suffer from hunger and malnutrition. This day creates a view for us to look into our future. Let us grow, nourish, and sustain because together, our actions are our future.

“Today, we take collective measures and we say no more. We say: NO! to hunger, NO! to poverty, No, No, No. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a time to reflect. The World Food Day 2020 is a call for global cooperation and solidarity. This year gives clarity and explains the uttermost need to help the most vulnerable recover from the crisis”, Jombo said.

Inside Abuja gathered that one of the critical points of SDGs is to fight hunger and poverty, with reliable dietary plans for rural families. Seeing the crowd of Kujigbi residents, who gathered to receive food, COVID 19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other assistance from the visiting team, was a resounding evidence that hunger could be a more lethal weapon to humanity than the pandemic.

The confessions of some residents of the community gave credence to the fact that what the rural people needed to become productive members of the society, could just be food on their table.

While Lukas Japhet said that the rice gift, members of the community received from the team was an unaffordable commodity to most of them, Esther Kunegi noted that many families had gotten an unquantifiable solace.

