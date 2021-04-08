Fighting unemployment with inbued skills

As unemployment bites harder, some youths have taken to rather odd jobs to keep body and soul together, UCHENNA INYA reports from Abakaliki

Frank Nwankwo, a hair stylist went into apprenticeship after his National Youth Service Corps programme to learn the skill. Today, he has become a hot cake in the hair styling business with women besieging him to make their hairs. The Abia born stylist said he feels joy whenever he makes the hair of women and that women always like him to make their hairs. He told our correspondent that the work has been fun, adventurous, stressful and tempting for him. “It has been fun, adventurous, stressful as well as tempting.

Fun in the sense that before venturing into the work, I’ve always had this obsession of wanting to explore the secret behind the beauty of a woman’s hair. This obsession prompted me to enroll as an apprentice a year after my NYSC which lasted for 2 years.

I actually enjoy every bit of every process; the joy that comes after I make a woman’s hair knowing fully well it’s to a certain extent a job designated to the female folks, and the commendations that comes thereafter. Trust me, all these turns out to be fun to me.

“For me it has been an adventure thus far. It’s like presenting a bushy land to you and expecting u to raise a fantastic edifice with little or nothing; That’s where the art of creativity comes in. Sometimes you have a client come to you with her hair and tell you to make something that will fit her; wow!!! that requires a whole lotta examination where u start scouting different options just to please the person at the end of it all. Sometimes I’ll have to visit the internet just to get styles outta my confinement of knowledge.

“It can be stressful especially as an artist shuffling it with hairstyling. There maybe times I have commissioned portraits to make and I have clients to make their hairs; this scenario makes it stressful especially when I’ll need to braid. You hardly see guys that braid as they feel it’s much stressing than fixing of weavons or eyelashes; but I’ve come to love braiding more as I do it more often than fixing even though it takes time. With its Stressful nature, I have learnt to work on schedule”, he said.

Nwankwo, who is four years in as a hair stylist, said even though that people say that male hairstylists are womanizers, he has not mixed his business with pleasure. “Indeed it’s a tempting job for a guy. Being a hairstylist is just like being a doctor; you get lotta advances coming in diverse forms. I am almost four years in the job. My regular customers are females ranging from single ladies to married women. I cope just fine doing the job as a man. Even though I have heard or seen people saying Male hairstylists are womanizers and the sorts, but I’ve always worked with the principle of not mixing business with pleasure.

“I joke a lot but am very principled and this has helped me a lot throughout my present stay on earth. I always put on this professional look that will make you mind your business as a woman whenever you come patronizing me after business we can laugh and play , but I’ve never asked any of my clients out and I think my professionalism has kept virtually all from doing same even though I know some might have something else in mind.

Am not married,” he submitted. In furniture making, Okoronkwo Nneora Chikodiri, a native of Mgbom, Afikpo, Ebonyi State who is a nursing mother has also excelled with many people patronizing her She said she knew she will do well in the work prompting her to go into it. “I like challenges and I know I am going to do very well in furniture making work. I have always have passion for it,” she said. She explained that she has killed challenges that could have pulled her down in the work.

“I killed all the challenges that could have pull me down, things like sewing of board, nailing my nail without bending, how to meet with customers and how to meet up with their needs. I always create time for my customers. Even as a nursing mother I still do my work until I have all it takes to be a boss lady,” she said. The lady, who is based in Asaba, Delta State, explained that she has been in furniture making work since 2017 and that she has customers in many parts of the country.

In Abakaliki metropolis, our correspondent saw Sharon Ijuolachi Akpa, a native of Uburu Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi state in her shop doing her shoe/foot wear making. Sharon, who studied Educational Administration in the university and currently doing her Masters degree on Educational Psychology, opined that she went into the work because of her love for foot wears. She said she was a fulfilled lady having some unemployed youths working for her and earning living. She listed lack of enough industrial machines as major challenge facing her. “Basically, I love seeing people wear good foot wears, I prefer wearing something nice on my feet than clothing. So, I think that is the passion that led me into shoe/foot wear making in the first place. So far, so good, it is going well.

I get most of my customers from the internet; facebook, Watsapp, instagram and twitter. Men patronize me more than women. “The challenge I have in the job is mass production. People expect us to sell the same price from foot wears that are done and produce in large quantity but it is not usually like that because we make one one and materials are more expensive. Time and cost of production and every other thing. When you and making in bulk, it tends to be cheaper but we that are making one one one is not as cheap as that. So, I think that is our major challenge and lack of the needed equipment that will make work to be faster. “Cutting machines, smoothing machine, filling machine, sowing machines, lacing machine, heating machines are the machines that make this work very easier. You just do a few human work and you just transfer it to the machine and it will be completed.

So, these are the machines that we don’t have and it is some of the major challenges we have in the work. “I am a graduate, I studied Educational Administration. I am actually doing my Masters right now in Educational Psychology. It is a great thing for me being an employer of labour knowing that there is scarcity of jobs in Nigeria and people are learning under me and I am paying them. So, I think it is a great thing that from me, people can earn a source of living. “One thing in skill acquisition is for someone to do something that he is passionate about.

So, when someone needs a white colar job and it is not forthcoming and the person feels that they can embark on skill acquisition, the first thing that they will do is to check that skill acquisition that will make them happy. The money is a big deciding factor, another thing is your passion for that work you are doing. So, when there is no job, you just look at something that gives you joy that you derive doing while waiting for white colar job, start doing that,” she said.

