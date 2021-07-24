…files enforcement rights suit in Ibadan, asks FG, DSS to pay him N5bn damages

The arrested Yoruba Nation agitator (Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Sunday Igboho), has applied to Oyo State High Court, Ibadan for enforcement of his fundamental rights through his lawyer, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN). The suit is between Chief Sunday Adeyemo (a.ka.a Sunday Igboho Oosa) as applicant and the Attorney General of the Federation, as well as, the State Security Service.

The applicant whose Soka, Ibadan residence was invaded “between 1.00m and 3.00am of July 1 by the second and third respondents is a violation of the applicant’s fundamental right to his privacy and that of his home as guaranteed and protected by ss. 37, 43 and 44 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFRN), 1999 (as amended) and African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) g, Act, LFN, 2010”. In the 12-paragraph injunctive application, the applicant wants the court to restrain the defendants “from arresting, detaining, molesting, harassing and/or in any wayinterfering with his to personal liberty, freedom of movement of Chief Sunday Adeyemo”.

“An order of this honourable court compelling the Respondents jointly and severally to pay the Applicant the sum of N-500,000,000:00 (Five Hundred Million) as special damages for the damage done to his car and residence situate, lying and being at Igboho Villa, No. 1, Dalag Street, Off Soka Bus Stop, Soka Area, Off Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ibadan. “An order compelling the defendants to pay N5,000,000,000 (Five Billion Naira) for aggravated and exemplary damages against the applicant)”.

