Filing Deadline: LIRS threatens to prosecute tax defaulters

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has threatened to sanction taxpayers who refuse to take the advantage of the window for the filing of annual tax, saying there is no plan to extend the deadline beyond today. The Executive Chairman, Ayodele Subair, advised taxpayers, including self-employed persons and employees under the PAYE Scheme in Lagos State to file their annual tax returns to avoid o penalties, as well as other statutory sanctions, which may include prosecution. He urged taxpayers to file their annual tax returns before the expiration of the deadline to avoid payment of penalties, as well as other statutory sanctions, which may include prosecution. He said: “It is therefore mandatory for all taxable persons in the state to register on the eTax portal, which is built purposely for the convenience of taxpayers. eTax is easy, convenient, and safe.”

 

