Film director, James Abinibi, bags Honorary Doctorate of Myles Leadership University

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Following his tremendous contribution to film, arts and creative designs, entertainment, leadership and mentorship in the Nigerian entertainment industry, multi-talented filmmaker and creative director, James Abinibi, has been conferred with a doctorate degree by the management of Myles Leadership University. According to the leadership of the University whose main campus is in India and an affiliate campus in Benin Republic, Abinibi was selected for the honours following his contributions to the growth of creative designs and arts industry over the years.

While accepting the honorary doctorate degree, Abinibi, who is the Creative Lead at the Abinibi Creative Academy, noted that the honourary degree is a testament to his desires where he envisions an African creative space buoyed by true African stories. “I am honoured to have been conferred the Honorary Doctor of Arts by this noble institution committed to equipping students with the knowledge, leadership skills, and values that resonate with the demands of the 21st century. I am grateful for this award and dedicated it to all the creative minds across Africa yearning to tell true stories that reflects our realities through their arts,” Abinibi said.

He added that; “This award will further strengthen my resolve to continue to mentor and drive the growth of the African creative space leveraging our unique skills and drive for excellence.” Abinibi, who has nearly two decades of experience in the creative arts and entertainment sector recently concluded work on his latest feature film titled ‘Miss PJ’ which is set to hit the cinema screens soon. The film stars multiple award-winning Nollywood actors such as Sola Sobowale, Kunle Afolayan, Bimbo Ademoye, Charles Okocha, Sani Danja, and Rachael Okonkwo.

 

