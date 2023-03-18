Film in a Box: Africa Film Academy, Lagos set for second edition of training for youths

Following the success of the debut edition of the Film in a Box initiative, Africa Film Academy (AFA) and the Lagos State government have a date for the commencement of the second edition of the programme. The initiative aims to empower young filmmakers by providing training and mentorship to foster the growth of the creative industry in Lagos. 860 youths benefitted from the first edition where they trained in various aspects of filmmaking that include acting, directing, set design, Film and TV, makeup, script writing, cinematography and sound production.

All the participants received grants from the state government to further their interests while many of them have since been integrated into the mainstream of Nollywood. The African Film Academy was founded by the late Nigerian filmmaker and AMAA awards founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, who passed on in January this year, as an organisation focused on training, mentoring, and pro-moting African film and cinema. Since 2005, the academy has provided various programmes aimed at empowering African filmmakers and opportunities for them to showcase their works to the global audience.

According to the academy, the combined effort will provide free training for youths in Epe, Badagry, Ikeja, Ikorodu, and Lagos Island. Nollywood actor and Director of Studies at the AFA, Ekpenyong Bassey-Inyang, also emphasised the importance of training programmes like Film in a Box in advancing the growth of the creative industry. “We saw drastic and positive behavioural improvements in our students during the last edition, which also helps build young leaders,” he said. While the Project Manager of Film in a Box expressed gratitude for the commitment of the AFA leadership and the Lagos state government to continue with the project, even with the demise of their founder, Anyiam-Osigwe.

